The Dallas Cowboys just cannot stay out of the news lately. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has consistently been in the headlines lately related to a contract dispute between Dallas and Micah Parsons. Now Jones is in hot water with a sports management company over a previous contract negotiation.

Roc Nation Sports fired back at Jones with a statement over recent claims he made about Jay-Z in a recent interview.

“In 2015, at the 21 Club, on a napkin, Jerry Jones, Juan Perez, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Stephen Jones negotiated a five-year, $70 million deal, which included a $45 million guarantee and a $20 million signing bonus for Dez Bryant,” Roc Nation Sports posted in a statement on social media on Sunday. ” At the time, it was the second-largest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history.”

Roc Nation made it abundantly clear that Jones' comments about Roc Nation are not true.

“The claim that Mr. Carter or Roc Nation representatives did not return a call from Jerry Jones is not only a false statement, but it's also a comical one,” the statement concluded.

Cowboys' Jerry Jones referenced Jay-Z, Roc Nation in connection to Micah Parsons contract talks

Jerry Jones referenced Dez Bryant's contract negotiations when explaining why he prefers to discuss contracts directly with his players.

Jones was justifying his approach to contract negotiations directly with Micah Parsons.

“Because when we have a problem with the player, the agent is nowhere to be found. Jay-Z said that Dez would make all meetings. Jay-Z and I negotiated the contract, spent hours,” Jones said per Nick Harris of the Dallas Star Telegram. “He said, ‘Anybody in my organization is on time.' He said, ‘My office used to be on the street corner, and I’ve always been early. So, they will be on time.’ And what did I say? I said, ‘I’m going to call you [when I have a problem].’ He quit taking my call.”

Perhaps Jones should reconsider his negotiation tactics in future contract negotiations.

The contract talks with Parsons seem to have boiled over because Parsons feels the situation has become personal. This could have been Parsons' response either way. But it is easy to see how Parsons could view the negotiations that way because he's personally involved in them. And they have gone nowhere.

If the Cowboys do not extend Parsons before the start of the regular season, this will become a disaster for Dallas.