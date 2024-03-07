Just days after Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving brought Ilya Lyubushkin north of the border, he made another splash ahead of Friday's NHL Trade Deadline.
The Leafs are acquiring Washington Capitals defenseman Joel Edmundson as the team looks to improve the depth on the blue line ahead of the postseason, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.
In return, Toronto is sending a third-round pick in 2024 and a fifth-round selection in 2025 to the nation's capital, per Friedman. The Caps will be retaining 50 percent of Edmundson's salary.
It looks to be another savvy move from Treliving, who now has two solidified defensive defensemen to add to the roster in Lyubushkin and Edmundson. NHL.com's Dan Rosen summed it up nicely:
“Joel Edmundson to the Maple Leafs and in return the Capitals are getting a 2024 3rd round pick and a 2025 5th round pick. Washington is retaining 50% on Edmundson, who is a LHD that I thought would have fit with the Rangers. The Leafs have a lot of LHD.”
Joel Edmundson, Stanley Cup champion, headed back to Canada
Edmundson isn't a stranger to playing for a Canadian team; he spent three seasons with the Montreal Canadiens between 2020-23 before being shipped to the Caps.
He'll now have a chance for another championship, after winning a Stanley Cup as a member of the St. Louis Blues in 2019. He'll be a rental, currently in the final season of a four-year, $14 million deal he signed with the Habs. He also came within three wins of a second championship with Montreal in 2021.
The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries over the last few campaigns, beginning this season on the IR with a broken hand. He's chipped in one goal and six points in 44 games for Washington in 2023-24.
The 6-foot-5, 221-pound hulking defenseman was origianlly picked No. 46 overall by the Blues in the 2011 NHL Draft. Over 531 career regular-season games with the Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Canadiens and Capitals, he's amassed 29 goals and 110 points.
The hope in Toronto is that Edmundson will be able to bring valuable postseason experience to a roster that is desperate to break through. Despite beating the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1 in 2023, the Leafs haven't won another series in two decades.
It'll be intriguing to see if Brad Treliving makes any more moves, or trusts that Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson are the missing pieces ahead of the stretch run.