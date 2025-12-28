For the Cincinnati Bengals, the 2026 NFL Draft isn’t about tweaking a contender. It's about course correction. They were once considered annual Super Bowl threats behind Joe Burrow. Now, the Bengals find themselves staring at a third straight year outside the postseason. They have been undone by injuries, defensive collapses, and a roster that has aged faster than anticipated. Using the PFF mock draft simulator, this three-round projection reflects a franchise refocusing on fundamentals. They will rebuild the defensive front, restore pass-rush credibility, and quietly upgrade the infrastructure around their franchise quarterback.

Frustrating season

The Bengals’ 2025 campaign has been a grind. Sitting at 5–10, Cincinnati is guaranteed its first losing season since 2020. They will miss the playoffs for a third consecutive year. The season was effectively derailed early when Burrow suffered a major turf toe injury. That sidelined him for a significant portion of the middle of the year. Without him, the offense sputtered, and the defense repeatedly failed to protect slim margins.

Weeks after Burrow's return, Cincy booked a resounding 45–21 Week 16 win over the Dolphins. Still, that couldn’t undo the damage. A Week 14 loss to the Bills officially locked in a losing record. Cincinnati’s defense also ranks near the bottom of the league in most major statistical categories. The lone oddity? The Bengals managed to beat every AFC North rival at least once. It was a strange, hollow achievement in a season that otherwise exposed systemic issues.

Draft needs

The Bengals’ priorities entering the 2026 NFL Draft are clear and unavoidable. Defense is the headline. With Trey Hendrickson expected to depart in free agency, Cincinnati desperately needs a new edge presence capable of generating pressure without blitz-heavy schemes. The secondary also requires reinforcements at both cornerback and safety.

Offensively, the interior offensive line remains a concern, particularly at right guard. Protecting Burrow must remain non-negotiable. This mock draft leans heavily into defensive reconstruction early. They will also trust coaching and free agency to stabilize the offense while drafting foundational pieces on the other side of the ball.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Bengals' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

Round 1, pick 9: DL Peter Woods, Clemson

Peter Woods is a classic Bengals first-round type. He is powerful, versatile, and still scratching the surface of what he can become. His biggest selling point right now is run defense. Woods consistently wins at the point of attack. He can use his strength and movement skills to disrupt blocking schemes and collapse running lanes.

Scouts have compared him to Jeffery Simmons. The parallel makes sense stylistically. Of course, Woods doesn’t yet have Simmons’ pass-rush resume. Over three seasons, Woods has just five career sacks. Questions remain about his pad level and balance when disengaging from blocks. Those flaws can limit the effectiveness of his bull rush and lead to missed tackles.

Still, the upside is undeniable. Woods’ size, power, and athletic baseline give defensive coaches a moldable starter kit. With proper refinement, he could anchor Cincinnati’s defensive front for years. His combine and pre-draft workouts will be pivotal in cementing his top-10 status. However, the Bengals would be betting on traits and long-term payoff.

Round 2, pick 41: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

If Woods provides interior stability, Gabe Jacas brings the juice off the edge. Jacas is one of the most productive pass rushers in college football. At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, he thrives by converting speed to power and attacking tackles with inside counters once they overset.

Article Continues Below

Jacas’ production arc is exactly what teams want to see. After steady contributions early in his career, he exploded as a junior. He followed it up by leading the Big Ten in sacks this season. He plays with urgency, understands leverage, and forces quarterbacks to speed up their internal clocks.

For a Bengals defense that struggled to finish plays, Jacas offers immediate rotational value with starter upside. He won’t replace Hendrickson overnight. That said, he gives Cincinnati a credible pass-rush building block.

Round 3, pick 73: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

Max Klare is a quieter selection. He is potentially one of the smartest, though. Yes, Cincinnati’s offense isn’t broken. However, it has lacked consistent middle-of-the-field stress when defenses bracket wide receivers. Klare brings exactly that.

He’s an explosive route-runner with strong spatial awareness and a natural catch-to-attack mentality. Though Ohio State’s offense hasn’t fully showcased his skill set, his previous tape tells the story. At Purdue, Klare led the team in receiving. He proved he could be a reliable chain-mover and red-zone option.

For Burrow, adding a tight end who can separate underneath and threaten seams provides both safety and flexibility. Klare profiles as a high-value Day 2 developmental piece who could quickly outplay his draft slot.

A quiet but necessary reset

This three-round mock draft doesn’t chase flash but rather, stability. Peter Woods fortifies the interior. Gabe Jacas restores edge pressure. Max Klare gives the offense another dimension. Together, they reflect a Bengals team recalibrating after years of leaning too heavily on star power.

If Cincinnati wants to return to legitimate contention, this kind of disciplined, physical, and forward-looking draft is exactly where that climb begins.