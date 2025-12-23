The Toronto Maple Leafs are not having a good season and have made some changes because of it. The Maple Leafs fired assistant coach Marc Savard on Monday in what could be the first domino to fall in Toronto. If comments from star forward William Nylander are any indication, there is work to do beyond changes to the coaching staff.

Before Savard's firing, the Maple Leafs completed a three-game road trip. Unfortunately, this road trip did not go Toronto's way in the slightest. They lost all three games, and it wasn't particularly close. The Maple Leafs allowed four or more goals in each game. And they were outscored by a total of 19-4.

“I don’t know if I’ve felt like this before,” Nylander said after Toronto's 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. “If I had a stretch like this, I’m not sure. I don’t feel like I’ve had that in the NHL, at least.”

Nylander has been a major bright spot for Toronto to this point. However, the star winger has recently hit a slump of his own. He has not scored a goal since November 26. And he has just four points the entire month of December.

At this time, Toronto is dead last in the Atlantic Division. Moreover, they are a single point above the Columbus Blue Jackets for last in the entire Eastern Conference. To contrast, this team was two points off first in the Atlantic on this day last year.

Something has gone wrong in Toronto. Until the issue is identified, these stretches will continue. The Maple Leafs can gain a measure of confidence before the Christmas break on Tuesday against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.