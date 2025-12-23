The Toronto Maple Leafs have been leaking oil in their defensive zone. It hasn't been pretty for Toronto so far this season, and a wrath of injuries to their backend and goaltending haven't helped. The good news for Craig Berube and the Maple Leafs is that Chris Tanev will finally return from his injury on Tuesday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Penguins, according to Elliotte Friedman via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tanev, when healthy, is one of the most reliable defensive defensemen in the league. He won't blow anyone away with offensive skill, but if the Maple Leafs need someone to put his body on the line to keep a puck out of his own team's net, Tanev will do whatever it takes. It's an element that has been missing from the team since he departed.

Tanev suffered a concussion early in the season, which kept him out for some time. Once he finally returned, he took a hit to the back, which left him in a vulnerable position and caused him to be taken off the ice surface on a stretcher. He has been out of the lineup ever since, before doctors gave him the go-ahead to resume regular activities earlier this month.

The Maple Leafs needed to be cautious with this serious injury, but they'll be glad to see Tanev back in the lineup. One assistant coach has already lost his job because of the Leafs' terrible start, and the team is hoping to turn things around before anything else drastic happens. Chris Tanev will play a significant role if things turn around.