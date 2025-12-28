The Arizona Cardinals have officially called it a season for left tackle Paris Johnson Jr., placing the third-year offensive lineman on injured reserve due to a knee injury suffered in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams. The move, announced Saturday, ensures Johnson will miss the team's final two games: the Week 17 road matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals and the regular-season finale at Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old was injured on Dec. 7 versus the Rams and has not played since. Arizona had already ruled him out for Sunday's game before the injured reserve designation. It's the second consecutive season Johnson will be finishing on injured reserve after also missing the final two games of the 2024 season with a knee issue.

Before the injury, Johnson was one of the Cardinals’ most reliable players. He appeared in 12 games and made 12 starts in 2025, playing every offensive snap in each appearance. Pro Football Focus ranked him between 20th and 21st among 82–83 qualifying offensive tackles, with his pass-blocking grade ranking as high as 15th league-wide. On 807 offensive snaps, Johnson allowed five sacks. He had started 43 consecutive games dating back to his rookie season.

Selected sixth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, Johnson is in the third year of a four-year, $30.36 million contract that included a $19.08 million signing bonus and a fifth-year option for the 2027 season. He is also eligible for a contract extension after the 2025 season, making his long-term status a significant offseason decision for the organization.

In corresponding roster moves, the Cardinals promoted defensive lineman Zachary Carter from the practice squad to the active roster. A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Carter has appeared in 47 career games with 16 starts, recording 73 tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, and five quarterback hits. He has made two tackles in two games with Arizona. The team also elevated cornerback Jaden Davis and wide receiver Steven Sims from the practice squad. Davis contributed two tackles in his only appearance, while Sims has 78 career receptions for 704 yards and five touchdowns in 53 games since 2019.

Rookie Josh Fryar has handled most of the left tackle duties in Johnson’s absence, with Demontrey Jacobs also rotating in. Fryar played 70 snaps over the last two games compared to Jacobs’ 53, and graded higher in pass protection.

Johnson’s knee trouble adds another name to Arizona’s already long injury list this year. The Cardinals now have 22 players on injured reserve, with cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting also on the non-football injury list. Starting offensive linemen Will Hernandez and Jonah Williams are also on IR. Through Week 16, Arizona had used more than 80 players, the highest total in the NFL.