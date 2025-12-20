Brandon Carlo was a key acquisition for the Toronto Maple Leafs at last year's trade deadline. He had been a mainstay for the Boston Bruins on the blue line and was a much-need commodity as the Leafs prepared for the Stanley Cup playoffs. The right-shot defenseman with size and a long reach was considered the kind of defensive asset head coach Craig Berube's team needed to make a long playoff run.

However, the Leafs did not have a successful stint in the playoffs. After beating the Ottawa Senators in the opening round, they were sent packing by the Florida Panthers in the second round once again. The 2025-26 season has not been a success for the Leafs either, and they are no longer looking at the 6-5 Carlo as a necessary commodity on defense. Less than a year after the Bruins traded him to the Leafs, Carlo appears to be on the trading block once again.

Perhaps the Maple Leafs had overestimated what Carlo would bring to the organization because of his affiliation with the Bruins. Boston has tormented Toronto on a consistent basis in the postseason. The Bruins have run the Maple Leafs out of the playoffs — always in the seventh game — four times since 2013.

Carlo is a shutdown defenseman, but he is a solid skater who can carry the puck out of trouble and make plays up the ice. However, he has not scored one goal in his 38 games with the Maple Leafs. He had 3 assists in 20 games last season and 2 more this season. He is seeminglyh a one-dimensional player and he does not appear to be a solid addition to the Maple Leafs.

Carlo still has some trade value despite health issue

Carlo is currently recovering from foot surgery, but he should be back on the ice in 2026. He has the size that teams are looking for and he has played in big games throughout his career.

Since he is recovering from surgery now, he should be fresh when he returns. He could turn things around if skating for a new team. There are 3 teams that could be suitable for Carlo. One of those teams is the Edmonton Oilers, a team that has been to the Stanley Cup Finals in each of the past 2 seasons.

General manager Stan Bowman's team is lacking on the defensive end and in net. The Oilers recently acquired goaltender Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins, but he has already suffered an injury and he has been placed on Injured Reserve.

In addition to the problem that the Oilers have had in net, the defense has been vulnerable. The Oilers have one of the most dangerous offensive defensemen in Evan Bouchard, so it would be clear that Edmonton does not need Carlo to contribute on the offensive end. They need him to play textbook defense on how to slow down opposing centers and left wings who come down the ice in his area.

At this point in his career, Carlo should have a calming effect on a contending team. He has seen all of the most dangerous forwards in the Eastern Conference and he has the know-how when it comes to shutting down offensive opportunities.

Flames and Bruins could come calling

The Calgary Flames do not appear to have much of a chance to make the playoffs this year, but they are a team that may be setting up for the 2026-27 season.

Bringing a defenseman like Carlo into the fold would set an example for the other defensemen on the team on positioning, body checking and how to carry the puck out of trouble. That may not be the most attractive scenario for the 29-year-old defenseman, but it would give him a chance to be situated for the rest of the season and then he could set an example for the rest of the defense next season.

Carlo's old team could possibly be interested in a reunion. The Bruins fell apart last year and finished in last place in the Atlantic Division and it appeared they would be rebuilding for a season or two.

However, they have regained their swagger under first-year head coach Marco Sturm. They are in the thick of the playoff race in the crowded Eastern Conference. The return of a solid defensive defenseman to a place where he is quite comfortable could turn out to be a positive for both Carlo and the Bruins.