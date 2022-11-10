Published November 10, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers lost another game on Wednesday night as they fell to their bitter cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, 114-101. For his part, LeBron James believes that the defeat had a lot to do with the free-throw shooting disparity between the two sides on the evening.

James wasn’t happy about the fact that the Lakers shot just 17 free throws as opposed to the Clippers’ 26. He also went to the line just four times during the game, which according to LeBron, is a trend that he feels needs to be addressed. In his mind, the best way he can do this is for him to seriously “learn how to flop.”

LeBron is without a doubt one of the greatest to ever do it, and his elite basketball skill set is second to none. However, he believes that he still needs to add another facet to his game at this point in his career: flopping.

This is actually quite a surprising statement from King James considering the fact that the Lakers superstar does have a bit of a reputation when it comes to the flopping game. We have the receipts to prove it:

Well, there you have it. As they always say, actions speak louder than words. After seeing that compilation, can you honestly say that LeBron James does not know how to flop? In fact, one might argue that he’s an expert in this subject matter.

I mean, the Lakers talisman is not as bad as many football/soccer players, but at this point, it’s really hard to agree with his statement about learning how to flop.