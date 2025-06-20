When Breanna Stewart left the Seattle Storm in 2022, she sought a new partner-in-crime after Sue Bird ended her decorated 20-year career. Stewart found what she desired with Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty, who have reached a new level in 2025.

Coming off their first championship together, Stewart and Ionescu have led the Liberty to a 10-2 start in 2025. While Stewart is the older and more experienced player, she loves watching Ionescu lead the team. The two-time MVP believes New York's “chemistry” is its best quality as a team, she told Bird.

“I think for us, we just build chemistry,” Stewart said on the ‘Bird's Eye View with Sue Bird' podcast. “Obviously, showing her how to be a leader in her own way and kind of embracing that because you know she's not a rookie. She's well into the league at this point and finding her game in a number of different ways. Knowing that people are going to try to blow her up, they're going to top block her, they're going to make things difficult, and how we can make things easier for one another. Because I feel like in a two-man game, there's always going to be something.”

Stewart has been in the WNBA for three more years than Ionescu, but the latter has a longer tenure on the Liberty. Regardless, the two continue to simultaneously lead New York to the top of the league. After besting the Minnesota Lynx in the 2024 WNBA Finals, the Liberty are favored to repeat in 2025.

Former MVP and 2024 Finals MVP Jonquel Jones joins Stewart and Ionescu as the team's unofficial captains. Stewart discussed the impact the Liberty's “Big Three” have on opponents while comparing it to her shared Storm tenure with Bird and Jewell Loyd.

Breanna Stewart's championship resume

Whether it was with Sue Bird or Sabrina Ionescu, Stewart has been a championship collector for her entire career. Since turning professional in 2016, Stewart is a three-time WNBA champion, two-time EuroLeague champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist. The 30-year-old's championship track record goes back even further, as she led UConn to a national title in all four collegiate years.

So far, the only venture Stewart has yet to claim gold in is her Unrivaled League, which debuted in 2024. Stewart launched the Unrivaled League with former UConn teammate Napheesa Collier as an offseason league where WNBA players can participate without traveling overseas. Rose Basketball Club — led by Chelsea Gray, Angel Reese, Kahleah Copper and Brittney Sykes — claimed the inaugural title in March.