Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went viral for his golf swing that he posted on Instagram, which drew a host of reactions from around both the basketball and golf worlds. The moment opened up a broader debate on who some of the NBA's counterparts may be in professional golf, and recently, golfing legend Jordan Spieth stopped by Kay Adams' “Up & Adams Show” to weigh in on the debate.

One of the questions that Adam asked was who Spieth considers to be the Kevin Durant of the golf world, and he had a quick answer in mind.

“Recently, it’s been Scottie Scheffler,” he said. “You’re talking about the person who’s just going to step up and throw 25, 8, 6 on you every night. Scottie's been the best historic‑type ball striker the last three, four years. That would make the game about as easy as it gets, which is how Durant can make it look when he’s on.”

Spieth then spoke on how both players have been models of consistency since their teenage days and through various injuries.

“Durant’s been that way since he was in college. It’s crazy. He had some gruesome injuries, still came back, still the same guy. Now he gets to get a little fire lit under him with some young talent and pressure to perform in what would be his last years.” Spieth added, per Dibyendu Mondal of Yahoo Sports.

Article Continues Below

Spieth then noted that Scheffler will need to do it a bit longer to reach the level of Durant.

“Scottie's a little younger. He’s got a bigger runway, but to be a Kevin Durant-type player over your career in golf, you have to keep doing it for a long time. Scottie’s the best comparison lately, for sure,” said Spieth.

Kevin Durant has indeed been a model of consistency over the course of his NBA career. The future Hall of Famer was recently traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets to begin what could be the final chapter of his career.

Meanwhile, at age 29, Scheffler appears to have quite a long career still ahead of him.