Every week it just seems New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is making history. This time, however, she did not only break a record but created one instead.

On Saturday against the Phoenix Mercury, Ionescu became the first player to ever score 500 points and record 200 assists and 200 rebounds in a single season. Entering the contest she needed just one assist to make the mark, and Ionescu didn’t waste any time to do so when she dished a dime to Crystal Dangerfield for the 3-pointer early in the first quarter.

The assist that MADE history 📚@sabrina_i20 becomes the first player in #WNBA history to reach 500+ PTS, 200+ REB, and 200+ AST in a single season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h5HAg4HACc — WNBA (@WNBA) August 7, 2022

The Liberty ended up losing to the Mercury 76-62, but Sabrina Ionescu did impress as she finished with 20 points, five boards and five assists. It would have definitely been better had they won, but it is still quite the memorable night for the 24-year-old.

Not to mention that her feat is truly incredible. For a league where the likes of Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Candace Parker and many more have dominated, she is the first one to be able to score, rebound and pass the ball on a more consistent basis.

While the Liberty continue to struggle in the WNBA, it shouldn’t be long until they finally break out with Ionescu leading the way. With the way the former Oregon Duck is playing, she could even very well become the face of the league sooner rather than later.