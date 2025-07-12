The New York Liberty are once again sending one of their stars to the league’s marquee weekend as Breanna Stewart's All-Star appearances continue to pile up. But it wasn’t the accolade that stole the spotlight—it was the heartfelt surprise that came with it.

Shortly after practice, Stewart was met with an unexpected celebration from her wife Marta Xargay and their children, Ruby and Theo. Holding a sign that read “MOMMY IS AN ALL-STAR” and carrying flowers, the trio brought smiles, cheers, and emotion to the gym. It was a wholesome moment that blended Liberty news with Stewart’s life off the court.

Winsidr’s Myles Ehrlich captured the scene on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a now-viral video of the adorable moment.

“Ruby and Theo (and Marta!) surprise Stewie with a sign and flowers at the end of practice.”

Ruby and Theo (and Marta!) surprise Stewie with a sign and flowers at the end of practice.

The moment highlights not just Stewart’s dominance on the floor but the personal support behind her ongoing success. The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, set for July 19th, marks her seventh career selection (2017, 2018, 2021-2025), further cementing her legacy as one of the greatest to ever suit up for the Liberty.

On the season, the veteran forward is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Despite a challenging year from three-point range (20.7%), she remains one of the league’s most efficient inside scorers, shooting 54.5% on two-pointers and 81.2% from the line. She also leads the team in minutes per game (32.5), showing no signs of slowing down.

The surprise also gave fans a heartfelt look into Stewart’s life as both a mother and a leader. Moments like these with her kids are a reminder that behind the highlight reels and box scores are athletes balancing family, career, and community.

Liberty teammate Natasha Cloud could be heard in the background cheering loudly—a nod to the tight-knit culture the team continues to build. It’s a locker room full of stars but bonded like family, a dynamic that reflects the team's growing success both on and off the floor. Currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference with a 13-6 record, New York is proving that chemistry matters just as much as talent.