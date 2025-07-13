Carter Bryant and the San Antonio Spurs had a hard time defending Cooper Flagg throughout Saturday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

In 31 minutes of action, Flagg finished with 31 points, four rebounds, one assist, and a block. He shot 10-of-21 from the field, including 3-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Bryant reflected on Flagg's performance after the game. Well aware of Flagg's talent as the first overall pick of the 2025 NBA Draft, Bryant explained why his opponent's efforts didn't faze him.

“Just be process-driven rather than results-driven… What did he finish with, 32? 33 points? I just put my head down and get after it every play. Guys are gonna make tough shots. They’re good players and they’re gonna score the basketball, so it’s their job to do what they can on the offensive end and my job is to do what I can on the defensive end,” Bryant said.

How Carter Bryant, Spurs played against Mavericks

Cooper Flagg gave Carter Bryant and the Spurs a hard time. Despite that, San Antonio came through to pull away with the 76-69 victory.

Both teams traded blows throughout the first half as San Antonio only led 33-32 at halftime. However, they used the third quarter to their advantage, outscoring Dallas 26-17 in the third quarter.

Flagg tried to will the Mavericks back in the game, but the Spurs made enough plays down the stretch to secure the win. San Antonio did great defending Dallas outside of Flagg, holding them to 14-of-45 shooting overall.

Three players scored in double-digits on San Antonio's behalf. David Jones-Garcia led the way with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists. He shot 8-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Dylan Harper came next with 16 points and six rebounds, while Osayi Osito provided 12 points and four rebounds.

