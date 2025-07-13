Mauricio Dubón hasn’t had the flashiest season, but on Saturday night against the Texas Rangers, he delivered a moment that reminded Astros fans why he still matters to this team. In the bottom of the seventh inning at Daikin Park, Dubón launched a solo home run to left, adding to Houston’s scoring. The blast was a much-needed jolt from the struggling utility man and came at a time when his offensive production has raised some eyebrows.

Mauricio Dubón adds on with a solo shot 😎 pic.twitter.com/3LjA7hX7IG — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

The homer wasn’t just a highlight; it was symbolic. For Dubón, 2025 has been a transformative year—both on and off the field. In late November, he became a father for the first time, and since then, his perspective on the game—and life—has shifted dramatically.

“Now, you go 0-for-4 and before you used to think about it so much when you go home,” Dubón said. “Now we go home and I see his face, I see him get happy when he sees me, and then forget about it.”

Dubón’s bat hasn’t been nearly as consistent this season. After back-to-back campaigns where he hit around .270 and played virtually every position on the field, 2025 has brought regression. Entering Friday, Dubón’s OPS had dipped to .582, a significant drop from the .691 mark he posted across 2023-24. Still, he remains a defensive asset, ranking in the 97th percentile in Outs Above Average (OAA) and continuing to fill in wherever needed across the diamond.

Astros looking to hold onto their lead against the Rangers

That defensive versatility is one reason the Astros have been able to stay atop the AL West. With Jose Altuve spending time in the outfield and other lineup shuffles, Dubón has taken most of his reps at second base but has also appeared elsewhere. It’s a role he’s embraced—even more now that his family is at the heart of everything he does.

Sunday’s Father’s Day game will be an especially meaningful one for Dubón. He plans to wear a custom-made belt with his wife Nancy and son Luciano’s names, along with his two dogs, Marcelo and Cash. Inside the belt is a Spanish message that reads, “El mejor papi! Te amamos.” Translated, it says, “The best daddy. We love you.”

Dubón even had special Air Jordan cleats made: Luciano’s name appears on one, the dogs on the other, and there's even a cigar and a glass of scotch painted on, symbolizing Dubón’s personal touches.

But even with that joy, Dubón knows the reality of professional baseball. His offensive downturn has forced the Astros to consider shuffling the infield, even moving Altuve back to second at times. And with the trade deadline approaching, questions about his long-term fit on the roster are valid.

“I’ve always believed,” manager Bruce Bochy said—not about Dubón specifically, but about the offense as a whole. “With the quality of at-bats showing up the last five games, especially with men in scoring position, doing those little things and showing the fight, that’s what I’m really proud of.”

Dubón is still capable of those “little things,” and on Friday, his homer was one of them. It may not have flipped the result, but it reminded everyone that he still brings value. And if he can find any sort of rhythm at the plate in the second half, the Astros’ depth becomes even more dangerous.

In the meantime, Dubón’s focus remains on both his team and his family. “You’re not playing for yourself anymore,” he said. “You’re playing for somebody else.”

For the Astros, that “somebody else” might just be what keeps Mauricio Dubón grinding—and occasionally launching bombs—through a challenging season.