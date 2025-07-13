With the NBA free agency period and the offseason long underway, the Golden State Warriors are the one team in the league that has yet to make any roster additions via free agency or trade. The lone move involving the Warriors so far has been Kevon Looney’s departure to the New Orleans Pelicans in free agency. But the Warriors have been linked to several free agents in recent days, including Ben Simmons and Seth Curry, as per ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

While the Warriors have been mentioned as having free agent interest in players such as Gary Payton II, Malcolm Brogdan and Trey Lyles, Siegel notes that the team has shown recent interest in Ben Simmons and Seth Curry during the early days of summer league.

The Warriors have several roster spots open, however, it’s unlikely they make any moves until the Jonathan Kuminga situation is resolved. Kuminga is a restricted free agent and has drawn interest from other teams via a potential sign-and-trade, but there’s no indication that the Warriors are looking to move on from him just yet.

But when it comes to potential targets for the Warriors, Simmons and Curry would be pretty decent options for the team. Should the Warriors sign Curry, it would be the first time that he would play alongside his brother Stephen Curry on an NBA roster.

Curry is coming off a solid season with the Charlotte Hornets during which he appeared in 68 games, including 14 starts, at a little over 15 minutes per game. He averaged 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds and shot 45.6 percent from the three-point line at close to three attempts per game.

For Simmons, following his buyout from the Brooklyn Nets, he signed with the LA Clippers and was rather solid overall in a reserve role. He’s not going to be the No. 1 pick and All-Star he once was, but for a depth piece and rotation player, he can be a good pickup.

During the second half of the season, Simmons appeared in 18 games for the Clippers off the bench in a little over 16 minutes per game. He averaged 2.9 rebounds, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists with splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.