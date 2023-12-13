Hedman missed his first game of the season Tuesday night as the Lightning fell to the Canucks.

The Tampa Bay Lightning were without defenseman Victor Hedman on Tuesday night and they sure could have used him in a 4-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Hedman was a game-time decision but ultimately could not suit up for the inter-conference affair. The Lightning are listing him as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Hedman left Tampa Bay's overtime win over the Seattle Kraken last Saturday in the second period and did not return. He missed practice on Monday and the ensuing game on Tuesday, but the day-to-day label would suggest he has a shot at playing on Thursday when the Lightning face the Edmonton Oilers.

The 32-year-old defenseman ranks fourth in points among players at the position this season with 27 in 29 games. He hasn’t gone more than two consecutive games without a point.

Tuesday's game was the first one Hedman missed this season. He's played in all but nine games since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Tampa's struggles continue

Hedman's absence was felt on Tuesday as the Lightning lost their seventh game in the last 11. Tampa's defense and goaltending have been subpar during that stretch and especially throughout December.

The Lightning are 3-3 in the month but allowed 21 goals in those six games. Their goal difference dropped to -10 through 30 games, the worst of any NHL team above .500 this season.

Even with Hedman on the ice, Tampa just hasn’t been able to string together consistent defensive performances. Only the San Jose Sharks allowed more goals than the Lightning so far, a shocking statistic considering Tampa finished in the top 10 in fewest goals allowed in four of the last five seasons.

Former Vezina Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy has looked a shell of himself since returning from offseason back surgery. That could quickly become a huge concern for the Lightning if things don’t turn around soon for their starting goaltender.

Getting a healthy Victor Hedman back, whenever that may be, should be a boost for the Lightning. Their struggles go beyond missing one player at the moment though, even if that player is one of the best defensemen in the league.