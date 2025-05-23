Hopes were high for the Tampa Bay Lightning this past season. They finished second in the Atlantic Division with 102 points, six points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs. A first-round playoff matchup against the Florida Panthers, the Bolts' top rival, awaited. It was a chance at revenge for last season, when the Panthers kicked Tampa Bay out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in just five games. Would the Lightning redeem themselves?

Unfortunately, they could not. They instead repeated last year's performance, losing to the Panthers in five games once again. All of the additions that general manager Julien BriseBois made in the offseason and trade deadline helped but ultimately didn't lead to an improved performance when it mattered most.

Now, the Bolts head into somewhat of an uncertain offseason. The core of this team is still undoubtedly a playoff contender once again, but it is clear that more depth on both the blue line and offense is needed. Perhaps another longer offseason is needed so the majority of this Lightning core can recover. Key players such as Brayden Point, Victor Hedman and Andrei Vasilevskiy aren't getting any younger.

So, how can BriseBois and head coach Jon Cooper improve a roster than still needs more players who can make a difference during both the regular and postseason? It wouldn't be a surprise to see Tampa Bay once again use the trade market to their advantage, as the team's brass likes to use their prospects and picks to help the team extend their championship window. That being said, the focus needs to be long-term as well. Here are three players that would certainly help bring the Lightning's aspirations back to life.

Would Erik Karlsson be worth high cost for Lightning?

For years, rumors have linked Erik Karlsson to Tampa Bay. They've always made sense to a certain extent as well. For years, the Lightning's defense corps could have used at least a bit more talent. With the Pittsburgh Penguins, it seems as if Karlsson has gotten back to the form he showed earlier in his career. The form that made him one of, if not the best, defenders in the NHL.

The Penguins, however, might be moving into the next era of their franchise. Superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are towards the end of their careers, as is franchise mainstay Kris Letang. The team finished seventh in their division and under .500, going 34-36-12. Kyle Dubas, about to start his third year in charge of hockey operations in Pittsburgh, is likely looking towards the future. Trading Karlsson would make sense for a few reasons.

Would BriseBois and Cooper go for it? As long as the salaries worked out, then almost certainly. If they can take on a good amount of the veteran defensemen's salary, then the cost might be cheaper. This move should be the first of at least three that the Lightning brass needs to consider. Next up? Bulking up an offense that could use more scorers.

Marco Rossi could be extra scoring punch that the Lightning need

Karlsson would certainly be an acquisition for now. However, trading for the Minnesota Wild's Marco Rossi would be one for both now and five years from now. In reality, that needs to be a bigger focus for BriseBois, Cooper and their staffs. It is a reality in which they are undoubtedly thinking the same thing. The main question is this: do the Bolts have the prospect capital to trade for longer-term pieces?

Rossi would be a little cheaper because he is entering the last year of his entry contract. The Wild also need to lock in Kirill Kaprizov to a long-term deal, something that could limit how much they can offer Rossi. Although the Bolts have cap issues of their own, they will lighten as time passes, especially as older players' contracts expire. Would those openings allow them to extend Rossi for the foreseeable future? If so, then maybe they could also bring in the man that is next on this list.

Simon Nemec would be possible long-term defensive piece for Lightning

The New Jersey Devils also lost in the first round of the playoffs, but to the other team in the Eastern Conference Final at the moment, the Carolina Hurricanes. Their five-game defeat was just as swift as Tampa Bay's. Despite that, there are certainly quite a few talented players on the roster, and a return to the postseason next year is certainly plausible. So why would they trade a younger contributor like defenseman Simon Nemec?

A former second overall selection, Nemec's career has been an up and down one. His rookie season was full of glimpses of a bright future, yet he spent most of this past campaign in the AHL. He clearly believes he has a future in the NHL, and so would many other teams. This is a typical case for someone like BriseBois. Bringing in talented and underutilized players who can contribute in Cooper's system.

It feels Nemec is a player that fits that description. Despite his uneven career path so far, he was still a very high draft pick just three years ago. The talent is clearly apparent, and one that could thrive on a lower line with less pressure. With Hedman, Ryan McDonagh and other contributors already in top spots, Nemec can team up with another veteran on the third or fourth line. Furthermore, he's another player that Cooper and his staff could potentially mold into a long-term piece. Trades like this one are the ones that can potentially extend a title window for much longer than anticipated.