Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way superstar, added another marquee moment to his 2025 campaign Tuesday night, smashing his 30th home run of the season against the Chicago White Sox at Dodger Stadium. The fourth-inning solo shot off pitcher Shane Smith was Ohtani’s latest moonshot, traveling 408 feet with an exit velocity of 116.3 mph and a 42-degree launch angle, giving the Dodger Blue a commanding 6-1 lead.

The blast puts Ohtani in rare company, joining Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge as the only players to club 30+ home runs before the All-Star break this season. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, this marks just the fifth time in MLB history that three players have reached 30 home runs before the break.

“Shohei Ohtani joins Cal Raleigh and Aaron Judge tonight in the 30-HR club.

This marks only the fifth time in MLB history that three players have hit at least 30 homers before the All-Star break, accomplished previously in 1969, 1994, 1998 and 2019.”

The homer marks Ohtani's fifth consecutive season reaching at least 30 home runs, underscoring his elite power and remarkable consistency. For the Dodgers, the two-way star continues to contribute in multiple facets, though his bat has been the driving force in 2025.

The 30-year-old's blast came with two outs and nobody on, helping fuel the Dodgers’ offensive momentum early in the game. He finished 1-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored in the White Sox game, with his season slash line sitting at .287/.387/.637.

Los Angeles improved to 54-32 with the win, remaining atop the NL West. The Dodgers have leaned on big bats like Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman to anchor their lineup all season. His production and leadership are pivotal as the team pushes toward another deep postseason run. The 30th homer just adds another line to an MVP-caliber resume in a season already filled with highlight-reel moments.

As the Dodgers and Ohtani continue to dominate the headlines, performances like these help elevate the stakes and the excitement. His combination of power, plate discipline, and situational hitting keeps fans and analysts alike marveling at what he’ll do next.