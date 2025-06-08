After a strong regular season, the Tampa Bay Lightning once again entered the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Once again, they would face off against the Florida Panthers, their in-state rival. In 2023-24, the Panthers bounced the Lightning in five games en route to winning their first Stanley Cup. Surely things would be different this season, right?

Unfortunately, things turned out the same. The Bolts were eliminated in five games by their rivals in the first round. Once again, Florida is in the Stanley Cup Final, this time facing off against the Edmonton Oilers in a rematch of last year's SCF. It certainly feels like things are repeating themselves this season in the NHL. Will a Panthers' Stanley Cup triumph happen once again?

Regardless if it does or not, Tampa Bay's focus has now shifted to the upcoming NHL free agency period. General manager Julien BriseBois and head coach Jon Cooper, along with their staffs, are certainly eager to once again chase the Cup. Before the Panthers' run of recent domination, the Lightning were the league's standard bearers. They appeared in three straight Stanley Cup Finals, winning the first two in 2020 and 2021.

We recently broke down what a dream free agency would look like for BriseBois, Cooper and the Bolts' brass. Today's breakdown discusses what the nightmare scenario would be. A great regular season needs to be built on, and the team have already started on that with the resigning of forward Yanni Gourde (more on that later). If they fail to address these three areas though, then things might continue to regress in Tampa Bay.

Lightning need more defensive depth to assist veteran leaders

Team captain Victor Hedman had a resurgent season, returning to Norris Trophy status. His status as the number one defenseman on the team is unquestioned. Furthermore, bringing back veteran Ryan McDonagh was a masterstroke by BriseBois. He resumed his spot on the second line and was strong all season. In fact, the majority of the Bolts' blue line returns, as prospect J.J Moser graduated into the big leagues.

Nick Perbix is the one key free agent that the Bolts have entering this offseason. The 26-year-old has had his moments, impressing both fans as well as teammates and other members of the organization in key moments. However, there is a sense that he could price his way out of BriseBois' budget. Even if that's not the case, the team needs to build out their depth, especially as Hedman and McDonagh age.

The hope is that Moser continues to prove he's a long-term piece, while veteran Erik Cernak continues his steady play. They need to improve the third and fourth lines. Luckily, there are plenty of options there in free agency. There should be some low-cost options for BriseBois to add. However, if he cannot do so, then the team's lack of defensive depth will continue to haunt them next season and beyond.

Can new assistant Dan Hinote replace the departed Jeff Blashill for Lightning?

In charge of the Lightning's defense last season, Jeff Blashill left the team to take over as the Chicago Blackhawks' head coach. Now, Cooper and BriseBois have brought in Dan Hinote, a former NHL forward, as his replacement. The main question is will Hinote take over the role that Blashill filled? Or will Cooper shift his coaches around and give Hinote a different responsibility?

That is just the first of many questions about the new assistant. How will his previous coaching experience in the NHL (he was also hired from the AHL ranks) translate in his most recent job at the pro level? Can he use both his previous coaching and playing experiences to help him grow as a coach? Blashill is the second man to be hired as a head coach off of Cooper's staff, a sign of how Cooper wants his coaches to take opportunities that better themselves. It's also a sign of how well the coach hires and empowers his staff. If he has made his first miss with Hinote, then the team will also take a hit because of it.

Lightning need to boost depth scoring with multiple signings

Bringing back Gourde on a six-year deal should work out in Tampa Bay's favor. It will run until his age 39 season, and he will hopefully retire a Bolt. Other than his short Seattle Kraken tenure, Gourde will be a Bolt for his entire career. He also helps with the crucial role of depth scoring, hopefully returning to spearhead the third line at full health.

Winger Brandon Hagel had a breakout year but sustained a concussion in the series against Florida. Oliver Bjorkstrand, acquired alongside Gourde from Seattle at this past season's trade deadline, is out after surgery for compartment syndrome. Fellow offensive contributors like Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli have dealt with injuries in the past as well. Ted Lindsey Award winner Nikita Kucherov can't always do it by himself.

Even at full strength, the offense needs more punch. It's lacking in a number of areas and could use more playmakers across the board. Young forward Gage Goncalves made an impression last season, but his continued growth is key for the team's improvement. If BriseBois can't lure more scoring threats to supplement the ones that, then it's hard to see the Lightning make it past the first round once again. For a core than is aging, winning now is of the utmost priority. Without more offensive firepower, then more glory seems even unlikelier in 2026.