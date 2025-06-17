NHL free agent Jonathan Toews is getting a lot of interest from clubs, as he attempts to make a comeback in the league. Toews is a free agent after playing several seasons for the Chicago Blackhawks. There are three teams looking at picking him up, per Pro Hockey Rumors. Those teams are the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Toews is a veteran who has played in Chicago for the entirety of his NHL career. He hasn't played since the 2022-23 season.

“Aside from missing the last two years, it was apparent in 2022-23 that Toews had entered the twilight years of his career. Although he received Selke Trophy votes toward the end of his time with the Blackhawks, he was no longer considered one of the league’s top defensive forwards, and his offense cratered,” Brennan McClain wrote for Pro Trade Rumors. “However, it seems that competitive teams believe Toews has more left in the tank, and he’s seemingly prioritizing another Stanley Cup ring before he finally hangs up his skates.”

Toews would be one of the most experienced players in the NHL if he returns. He has appeared in 1,067 career games.

Jonathan Toews appears to be getting another look in the NHL

Toews is clearly a talent, and had some outstanding seasons with the Blackhawks. That includes posting 883 career points, and winning three Stanley Cup championships.

The Avalanche, Jets and Lightning are all teams that would love to become powers in the NHL. Colorado has had an outstanding offense the last few years, but sometimes struggled to stop goals. Tampa Bay and Winnipeg both made the playoffs this past season, with the Jets finishing the season as the top team in the Western Conference's Central Division.

Toews has battled health issues in the last few years. Time will tell if the forward gets one more chance to make an NHL roster.