The Tampa Bay Lightning just made the playoffs for the eighth straight season. The Lightning lost to the Florida Panthers for a second straight year in the first round. They have been eliminated in the first round in the playoffs for three straight campaigns now, after making it to the Stanley Cup Final three straight times. Now, Tampa Bay needs to make trades in the 2025 NHL offseason to ideally return to the Cup in 2025-26.

The Lightning have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NHL in recent years. In the last eight years, they have been to the playoffs eight times, reached the conference finals four times, the Stanley Cup Final three times, and won the Cup twice. Still, their cross-state rival has stolen their spotlight, as the Florida Panthers are coming off back-to-back Stanley Cup victories.

Tampa Bay is light on resources, though. They do not have a first-round pick for the next three seasons and have just $3.48 million in cap space. The Lightning have re-signed Yanni Gourde, but still they have two unrestricted free agents and a restricted one. They need to make moves this offseason to return to prior glory.

Lightning must trade former 1st rounder Isaac Howard

With the 31st pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Lightning selected left winger Isaac Howard. Howard has been great at the NCAA level, winning the Hobey Baker award in his junior season. The Michigan State product is also coming off an amazing season, beyond just winning one of the biggest awards at the college level. He scored 26 times while adding 26 assists in just 37 games with the Spartans.

Regardless of the great skill Howard has shown, it seems like the Lightning need to trade him. First, the former gold medal winner at the 2024 World Junior has indicated he will return to school for his senior season. If the Lightning do not sign Howard by August 15, 2026, he will become an unrestricted free agent. With someone of the talent of Howard, not getting a good return for the former first-round pick would be a mistake.

The Spartan winger can still play his senior year at Michigan State and sign with an NHL club after. Still, he can only sign with the team that holds his rights. With the relationship between the Hobey Baker award winner and Tampa Bay seemingly soured, the best option is for the Lightning to move him. They would need to find the best fit to get the most value. If they can work with Howard to find a team he will sign with at the end of the season, they could recoup some of the draft capital lost with this wasted pick.

Could Oliver Bjorkstrand be moved?

The Lightning could also move players currently on their roster. With limited cap space, plus multiple players with no-trade or no-movement clauses, they would need to be choosy on who they move. Of the top eight forwards in terms of salary, just three of them either have a modified clause or no clause at all. The first one is Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov is an award-winning forward with a modified no-trade clause, making it highly unlikely the Lightning will trade him away. Another option is Brandon Hagel, but the 26-year-old is just in the second year of an eight-year deal, and clearly a part of the cornerstone of the franchise.

Article Continues Below

This leaves Bjorkstrand. There are multiple attractive reasons to trade the winger. To begin with, his cap hit is $5.4 million this year, which, for someone who was playing on the third line at the end of the season, is too high. Second, he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2025-26 season. With the Lightning also needing to re-sign multiple defensive players next summer, bringing back Bjorkstrand seems unlikely. Finally, his modified no-trade clause allows just a 10-team no-trade list. This allows the Lightning to still shop him to multiple other potential suitors.

The Dane played just 18 games with the Lightning before needing surgery and missing the playoffs. Still, he has been highly reliable overall. He played 79 games overall this year and has played 79 or more games in four straight seasons. Further, he had 45 or more points in each of the last five seasons as well. While he may not be a top-line forward, he will be a solid addition to the middle-six of most squads.

Tampa Bay should ship out RFA Gage Goncalves while his value is high

The Lightning have plenty of players under contract, even with the limited cap space. Currently, they have just three free agents, with just one restricted free agent. Still, making a play to move their one restricted free agent may be worth it. The Lightning are missing a first, third, and sixth-round pick this year, while also missing their first-round pick in 2026 and 2027.

Gage Goncalves is the only restricted free agent for the Lightning this upcoming season. Tampa Bay currently has 12 forwards under NHL contract, and while they could move Bjorkstrand, they could use that money to fill the roster hole, or bring up a minor league player such as Dyllan Gill or Roman Schmidt. Goncalves is also coming off a solid season. He scored eight goals with 12 assists in 60 total games playing on the fourth line primarily. He was great in the playoffs, which could increase his value. In the series with the Panthers, he scored once and added three assists in just five games.

The former second-round pick is not expected to sign a massive contract, but with just over $3 million in cap space, plus the need for draft capital for the Lightning, it could make sense to trade the forward.

The Lightning are in a solid spot this offseason. They have almost their entire core under contract, even with the limited cap space they have. Still, planning for the future and improving is a must if they plan to get past the Panthers. To do that, they have to move players to get draft capital, while erasing the mistakes of the past.