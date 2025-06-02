The Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Losing to the Florida Panthers in the postseason is not too bad, however, as they have advanced to their third straight Stanley Cup Final. The Bolts think they can get one more title out of this core that has already won two. They put their money where their mouth is on Monday. The Lightning signed Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract worth $2.33 million per season.

The Lightning picked up Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand in a deadline-day deal with the Seattle Kraken. It brought Gourde back to the place where he won two Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. The Kraken took him in the expansion draft, where he helped them make their lone playoff appearance. Now, he is locked in with the Lightning, potentially for the rest of his career.

Article Continues Below
More Tampa Bay Lightning News
Julien BriseBois in middle, one silhouetted Tampa Bay Lightning player on each side (No C or A on jersey please), hockey rink in background
3 Lightning trade candidates after Panthers series lossColin Gallant ·
Yanni Gourde in a florida panthers jersey with the florida panthers logo. Question marks around him. NHL Free Agency, Lightning, Free Agent, Yanni Gourde
3 best Yanni Gourde destinations in 2025 NHL free agencyBryan Logan ·
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper and general manager Julien Brisebois speaks during media day for the 2022 Stanley Cup Final at Ball Arena.
3 Lightning trade targets after Panthers series lossJordan Llanes ·
Julien BriseBois in middle, Gage Goncalves and Yanni Gourde on either side, hockey rink in background Tampa Bay Lightning
3 early predictions for Lightning offseason after Panthers series lossColin Gallant ·
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) passes the puck against the Florida Panthers during the first period of game five of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena.
Victor Hedman played Games 4 and 5 vs. Panthers with broken footTristin McKinstry ·
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks on against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game four of the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.
Andrei Vasilevskiy drops fiery NSFW rant on Lightning’s home struggles vs PanthersMichael Whitaker ·

Gourde is 33 years old, and this contract will take him through his age-39 season. That is well beyond what could be considered his prime, considering his defense-first play style. The Lightning are okay paying him beyond his prime because of his low cap hit. His last contract paid him $5.16 million, so this is nearly a $3 million pay cut.

The Lightning don't have much other business to do this offseason. All of their core members are signed for next season, but they do have some extensions they could dole out. Bjorkstrand and Ryan McDonagh are eligible for deals on July 1.

That means the Lightning could make a big splash for another scorer this offseason. Their offense dried up in the postseason once again, even with Jake Geuntzel in tow. According to CapWages, they have just over $5 million to spend. Could Brock Nelson or Reilly Smith come down to Tampa and add to their depth?