The Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated on Wednesday night by the Florida Panthers. The Panthers claimed a massive 6-3 win away from home at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. As a result, the Panthers continue their Stanley Cup defense. Meanwhile, Jon Cooper and his team search for answers.

The Lightning coach has led his team to two Stanley Cups during his time behind the bench. Many believed this team had the talent to go on another deep run. However, Tampa is heading home. But Cooper took time on Wednesday night to give credit where credit is due.

“They have an exceptional team. Not just an average team, an exceptional team,” Cooper said of the Panthers on Wednesday night, via Panthers rinkside reporter Katie Engleson.

Cooper did not stop there. He pointed to the run the Lightning went on in the early 2020s. Tampa's two Cups under Cooper were back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. They went to a third straight Stanley Cup Final in 2022 against the Colorado Avalanche. However, they did not win the Cup that season.

“It was our turn,” the Lightning head coach said of their run, via The Athletic's Josh Yohe. “Now it's theirs.”

The Panthers are off to the second round of the playoffs for the fourth straight season. If Florida advances far enough, the team could play in its third consecutive Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. They nearly lost to the Edmonton Oilers in 2024, as well. However, Florida eventually won that series in seven games.

The Lightning certainly had a good run this season. After losing franchise icon Steven Stamkos in free agency, the team could have rolled over. Instead, they gave themselves a chance to win without him. However, their season ends the same way it did a year ago. And Tampa has some things to figure out if they want to overcome the Panthers in 2026.