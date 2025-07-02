Two people were tragically killed after a shooting at a HBCU-affiliated Kappa Alpha Psi event in Atlanta over the weekend, per a report by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Atlanta police have confirmed the death of 23-year-old Justin Minnitee, who succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized. According to witnesses, Minnitee arrived at a fraternity event and engaged in a heated argument with several attendees. The altercation escalated into gunfire. Police reported that attendees with concealed carry permits returned fire. Minnitee was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later passed away.

Andrew Pearson, a 33-year-old Savannah State alumnus and member of Kappa Alpha Psi, was shot in the head during the incident and pronounced dead at the scene. Reports indicate Pearson was not involved in the argument and was attempting to de-escalate the situation. Two additional individuals went to the hospital on their own. One had a graze wound from gunfire, while the other sought treatment for other injuries.

The Gamma Chi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated, released a statement following the incident, saying:

“The Gamma Chi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and its Spring 2012 Initiates mourn the tragic passing of Brother Anthony Lewis Pearson.

Anthony, affectionately known as “AP,” was a beloved father, son, brother, family member and friend. He will be remembered for an energy and light that charged the hearts and spirits of all who encountered him.

As his brothers, we will continue to keep his memory alive throughout our chapter and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

We are requesting that we respect his family's privacy during this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Anthony Pearson Legacy Fund. This fund is being created to support his daughter, Avery, who was the center of his world.

Information regarding memorial services will be shared in the coming days. We will keep you posted as we receive additional details from his family. In closing, we ask that you keep us all in your thoughts and prayers.”