The Tampa Bay Lightning were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Florida Panthers. With an aging roster and limited cap space, the Lightning are expected to make major offseason moves. One of those moves could be to let Yanni Gourde go in free agency. If the Lightning are unable to re-sign Gourde, we will look at the best three free agent destinations for Gourde this offseason.

Gourde was acquired by the Lightning midseason. Gourde started in the NHL with the Lightning, playing two games in the 2015-16 season. He would play his first full season in 2018-2019. Gourde would win two Stanley Cups with the Lightning, winning in both 2020 and 2021. Still, the Lightning would lose Gourde after the 2021 season. He was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 2021 NHL expansion draft. After scoring 64 points in his first NHL season, Gourde has been consistent. He has tallied 30 or more points in each season since, with a high of 48 points, met three times.

Still, his production has dwindled over the last two seasons. The Lightning are projected to have just $6.1 million in cap space, and Gourde could cost over $3 million to keep. This means a reunion in Tampa Bay may not happen. We will look at three options for Gourde in free agency if he does not re-sign.

The Panthers add veteran depth

Yanni Gourde has played for contenders in the past, spending time with the Lightning when they won back-to-back Cups. He would then help the Kraken franchise as a member of their expansion team, but Gourde could be on the lookout for one more run the the Cup. The Panthers could lose Sam Bennett in free agency, meaning they will need another center.

Bennett scored 25 goals and had 26 assists this past year, but could be replaced in production by Anton Lundell. The 23-year-old center could be taking another step forward next year. He scored 17 goals with 28 assists this past year. This would allow Gourde to fit nicely on the third line, and would give solid production for a third-line forward. Further, the Panthers have just $19 million in cap space, making Gourde a cost-effective alternative to bringing Bennett back.

Gourde helps the Capitals' third line

The Capitals are another team that could be looking for a cost-effective third-line player. The Capitals could be losing Andrew Mangiapane this off-season. With just $12.25 million in cap space, they need someone who can bring in similar production while also being more cost-effective. The top two lines for the Capitals are set. If the Capitals were looking to shed some salary, moving the $8.5 million of Pierre-Luc Dubois would be an interesting option. The Capitals could then move Connor McMichael to the second line, but that would create a second hole to fill on the third line.

Yannia Gourde would be a solid option for the third line, regardless. Gourde is expected to cost just over $3 million, as compared to the $8.5 million of Dubois or the $5 million of Mangiapane. Further, this would allow Gourde to bring a veteran presence. The third line currently consists of Connor McMichael and Ryan Leonard. Further, the Capitals used Alex Ovechkin on both power play lines last year. This was on a power play that was 13th in the NHL. Bringing in Gourde would give them another option on the power play to give Ovi some more time off the ice.

The Bruins need a middle-six forward

The Bruins should be active in free agency. They are projected to have over $27 million in cap space this offseason. Further, the Bruins only have three unrestricted free agents, but they do have eight restricted free agents. The Bruins also have a need on the second line. While they have David Pastrnak, Morgan Geekie, and Pavel Zacha on the top line, the pressure on the second line falls to Elias Lindholm. Lindholm was solid with 17 goals and 30 assists this year, on par with the production Gourde gives.

Still, he would be an upgrade over Marat Khusnutdinov and Fabian Lysell, who both spent time on the second line at the end of the season. Khusnutdinov played in 75 gams between two teams, bringing in just 12 points. Lysell played in just 12 games in his first year, getting time in the NHL. He scored just three points. While Khusnutdinov would fit better on a checking line, Lysell also needs time to adjust to the NHL game. Further, this would give Gourde the best chance to play top-six forward minutes. Most teams would be looking for him to fit in as a third-line center, but in Boston, Gourde would have a chance to play on the second line.