The Jon Cooper era has been one of immense success for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Four Stanley Cup Final appearances, plus back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2020 and 2021, have made the Lightning one of the top teams of the NHL since Cooper took over in March 2013. The upcoming 2024/25 season will be one of the most pivotal in the coach's tenure, especially with longtime captain Steven Stamkos leaving for the Nashville Predators on the first day of NHL free agency.

Losing Stamkos will show just what type of team the Bolts have become. Their captain is gone and still has not been replaced. Who will breakout to help the Lightning once again reach the postseason and chase their fourth Stanley Cup in franchise history? Well, let's start with the man that most pro hockey pundits and fans think replaced Stamkos on the roster.

1. LW Jake Guentzel

Guentzel signed a seven-year, $63 million contract with the Lightning on the same day at Stamkos left for Nashville. The 27-year-old played almost his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he became one of the best young wingers in the NHL. He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes last season while injured, so he made his return with Carolina. He helped the Hurricanes during their Stanley Cup playoff run, but they bowed out in the second round following a 4-2 series loss to the New York Rangers.

The Bolts' new left winger won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh as a rookie in 2016-17 but has yet to win his second Cup. Coming to Tampa is a pretty smart move for a top offensive winger that is still in his prime. Especially if they want to compete for Stanley Cups year in and year out. Guentzel scored 30 goals and notched 47 assists last season with the Penguins and Hurricanes, so he's still an elite playmaker who should be able to fill Stamkos' skates quite effectively as long as he stays healthy.

Although he may not be a breakout candidate in the traditional sense, Guentzel's new role with the Lightning will be to at least replace Stamkos in an on-ice sense. That in itself is a tall order, but one that the winger should be able to do, and reasonably well too. After all, he's still in his prime and theoretically has a few more years of high-level production. The key will be to see if he can help replace Stammer's leadership in the locker room, at least to some extent. If he can, then Guentzel will have taken his game to an even higher level than where he is heading into the upcoming 2024/25 season.

2. RW Mitchell Chaffee

The Lightning lost more than just Stamkos. The team also traded forward Tanner Jeannot to the Los Angeles Kings, so his production will also need to be replaced. In order to make another Stanley Cup run, the offense needs to be in top shape. Especially since the defense has arguably lost more production (more on that shortly). So, why not someone like Chaffee?

Although last season was the first time he received any meaningful game time at the pro level, Chaffee acquitted himself quite well. He complied a +/- rating of +2 over 30 games, scoring four goals and notching three assists as well. He only averaged a little over 11 minutes a game, but for the most part, he was effective during that amount of time.

Giving the young winger more time this coming season, particularly if he shows progression and more promise in training camp, isn't too bad of an idea. The Bolts need more young and cheap contributors, and Chaffee definitely fits that bill. Quality bottom six wingers are always in short supply, so the former Minnesota Wild prospect could take on a few more goals and assists next season with more ice time. It can't hurt to see what Chaffee can do on a more consistent basis next season.

3. D Nick Perbix

Another departure that Tampa Bay has to deal with is Mikhail Sergachev, who was traded to the Utah Hockey Club. Sergachev headed the Lightning's second defensive pairing, so he will have to be replaced. A lot of Lightning fans and hockey experts would likely agree that one man might be the best choice to fill the role: Nick Perbix.

The defensemen is heading into his third season with the Bolts and has solidified himself as a solid top six option on defense. Victor Hedman will still lead the top line (and likely be named team captain after Stamkos' departure), but someone needs to slide into Sergachev's role. Perbix would easily be the best choice, and it is likely that the 26-year-old would relish the opportunity to prove himself to Cooper and the Bolts coaching staff.

In 77 games played last season, he notched 24 points (two goals and 22 assists), and the third-year man could play a role on the Lightning's power play unit as well. For the team to succeed in the goal of securing the franchise's fourth Stanley Cup, new players will have to break through and be even better than they were last season. Perbix is just beginning to enter his prime years. If he grows once again this year, don't be surprised to see him become one of the team's leaders, even at 26 years old.