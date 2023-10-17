In their season opener, the New Jersey Devils faced a rather undisciplined Detroit Red Wings team. New Jersey won the game 4-3 while the Red Wings took six penalties. It seems as if the discipline issues rubbed off on the Devils, however, if their last two games are any indication.

The Devils played the Arizona Coyotes in their second game of the season. New Jersey lost in a shootout while committing a whopping eight penalties. On Monday night, they faced the Florida Panthers. The Devils lost again, this time in regulation. They committed five penalties in front of their home fans during the loss.

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff spoke with reporters following the game. And he was not happy, to say the least. The veteran NHL bench boss had a rather straightforward and stern message for his most undisciplined players. “(I won’t) play them if they take penalties,” Ruff said, via New Jersey Hockey Now.

“If we’re not going to come out, we’ll shorten the bench right away. The desperation has to be there. It really is just that we have an obligation to a man to be ready to play,” the Devils head coach continued on Monday night.

The Panthers got off to a blazing start to this game, taking a commanding 3-0 lead heading into the third period. In the final stanza, Panthers forward Sam Reinhart scored his second goal of the game on the power play. New Jersey mounted a comeback, scoring three goals in the third period. But that power play goal proved to be the difference for Florida.

The Devils are expected to compete for the Metropolitan Division title this season, and ultimately the Stanley Cup. In order to do that, they need to get the discipline issues under control. New Jersey could begin that process on Friday when they face the New York Islanders on Long Island.