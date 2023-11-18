Anthony Davis said his lingering hip injury is impacting his offensive production.

Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis says his lingering left hip/adductor injury is impacting his offensive effectiveness.

“I’m alright,” Davis said Friday after scoring 16 points on 8-for-19 shooting in the Lakers' win over the Portland Trail Blazers. “I mean, full transparency, it still bothers me. But I’m gonna try and go there and compete. Obviously, not being who I am offensively, shots not falling, the leaping abilities and all that stuff just isn’t back to where it was.”

Davis has played 35 minutes in each of the Lakers' past two games, both blowouts.

“He tells me he’s great, whether he’s feeling 100 or not,” said Darvin Ham. “He wants to be there for us, our team. He’s a prideful young man. We appreciate him trying to make himself available at all times.

“But, best believe, we wouldn’t send him out there if he wasn’t physically able to carry the load that he’s carrying.”

Davis had nine points and five turnovers in the Lakers' 15-point loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

“Just played bad,” he said. “I'm not gonna put it on anything. It was just missed shots. Just played like sh*t tonight, to be honest. It's that simple.

On the hip: “Still bothering me a little bit, but I still gotta go out there and do my job.”

Davis entered that game averaging 23.4 points on 53.5% shooting. He's 11-for-28 with 11 turnovers since.

Fortunately for the Lakers, offense is only one side of the sport. Davis was dominant defensively in Portland, posting five blocks and three steals.

“I try to just make up for it on the defensive end and try to impact the game other than scoring,” said Davis. “At the end of the day, we win basketball games, then I’ll figure the rest out.”