AD acknowledged his hip bothered him in the Lakers' loss to the Kings but refused to blame the injury for his off game.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers followed up their best game of the season with one of their worst.

The Lakers' three-game winning streak and undefeated home record came to an end on Wednesday, in the form of a 125-110 loss to the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers (6-6), who thoroughly dominated the Memphis Grizzlies 24 hours earlier, had the juice — or lack thereof — of a team on the second leg of a back-to-back and third outing in four nights.

Davis followed up an efficient, Defensive Player of the Year-caliber performance vs. Memphis with a slow-footed clunker. AD had four blocks, but he was hardly a rim deterrent for Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, etc. Sabonis easily won their matchup, posting 29 points (13-of-19 shooting), 16 rebounds, and seven assists. Davis finished with nine points (3-of-9 shooting) and nine boards. He missed a handful of bunnies (as did his teammates). Frankly, the one-sidedness of that matchup was impossible for the Lakers to overcome, especially on top of 23 turnovers.

“We turned the ball over way too many times,” said LeBron James, who finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists (passing Jason Kidd for fifth all-time in triple-doubles). Above all else, the Lakers put the loss on the schedule and natural up and downs of the season.

AD seemed to tweak his lingering left hip/adductor injury before checking out at the 1:27 mark in the first quarter. He walked gingerly and grabbed at his upper leg as he neared the Lakers' bench. Davis acknowledged that he aggravated the ailment but stopped short of blaming it for his subpar showing.

“Just played bad,” he said. “I'm not gonna put it on anything. It was just missed shots. Just played like sh*t tonight, to be honest. It's that simple.”

Davis said he's been receiving daily treatment for the spasms, which began on Nov. 6 in Miami and caused him to miss last Wednesday's loss to the Houston Rockets. Davis has been listed as probable for the ensuing games.

Davis entered the Kings contest averaging 23.4 points on 53.5% shooting, plus 11.9 rebounds and 3.3 blocks.

AD said the lack of an off day in between games impacted his treatment plan.

“Still treating it every day. You don't get that day to really attack it, back-to-back. It is what it is … Obviously, it was still bothering me a little bit, but I still gotta go out there and do my job.”

The Lakers fell behind by 20 in the first quarter and trailed by 24 entering the final frame. Yet, Darvin Ham trotted Davis, LeBron, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and Cam Reddish out for a four-to-five-minute push. The Lakers ended up “chopping away”, per Davis, at the Kings lead but never got closer than nine.

“This is three in four nights,” said LeBron. “We play Friday. We play Sunday. We got a lot of games coming. You learn from some of the mistakes. You learn from some of the good things. But then you move on.”

Davis said he'll be available on Friday for the Lakers' In-Season Tournament showdown with the Portland Trail Blazers.

“I'll be fine,” he said, casually. “Yeah, I'll play. For sure.”