The Orlando Magic take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in game two of their playoff series. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Magic-Cavaliers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Magic are heading into this game down 1-0 in the seven-game series. In game one, Orlando scored just 83 points. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 42 of those points. As a team, the Magic were held to just 32.6 percent from the field, and 21.6 percent from three-point range. Orlando has a fully healthy team, so they are going to be ready to go for game two.
The Cavaliers won game one, but they also scored less than 100 points. Donovan Mitchell put up 30 points in the win to lead the Cavaliers. Both Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley recorded a double-double, as well. Mobley had 11 rebounds while Allen grabbed 18. Cleveland shot 44.4 percent from the field in the game. Along with that, the Cavaliers made 17 free throws.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Playoffs Odds: Magic-Cavaliers Game 2 Odds
Orlando Magic: +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +184
Cleveland Cavaliers: -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -220
Over: 203 (-108)
Under: 203 (-112)
How to Watch Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 2
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
Orlando should not be expected to put up a lot of points in this game. They scored just 83 in the first matchup, and the Cavaliers are going to continue to play tough defense on their home court, especially because it is the playoffs. This means Orlando needs to match the Cavaliers on defense. They allowed just 97 points in game one, and that is usually enough to at least cover an underdog spread. If the Magic can play another tough defensive game, they will cover this spread.
Cleveland relies on Donovan Mitchell, so the Magic have to take him out of the equation. Whether it is a box-and-1, or straight up man-to-man, the Magic have to make sure Mitchell is never left alone. If the Magic make this game tough on Donovan Mitchell, not only will they allow less than 100 points again, but they will even up the series.
Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Cavaliers giving up just 83 points in the first game of the series is the reason they won. Their defense has been some of the best in the NBA all year, and the playoffs are not different. The Magic are not the best scoring team, either, so it works in the Cavaliers favor. Cleveland was 33-8 when they allowed less than 110 points this season, so allowing less than 100 is an easy way for them to get a victory. I would not expect them to have as good a defensive game in this one, but they should still be very tough. As long as Cleveland is solid on defense, they will cover this spread.
Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick
This is going to be another defensive battle, if you have not noticed. With that said, the defensive battle favors the Cavaliers. They are the better team, and when it comes down to it, they will score last. Pair that with the way Donovan Mitchell played in game one, and the Cavaliers seem to be an easy pick. I will take the Cavaliers to cover the spread.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Magic-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers -5.5 (-110)