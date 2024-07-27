The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the cusp of something extraordinary. With a dynamic offense spearheaded by Trevor Lawrence and a defense that has shown glimpses of brilliance, the AFC South title is within their grasp. Sure, the spotlight is often on the franchise quarterback and the explosive skill players. However, an emerging force on the defensive line, Travon Walker, could ultimately determine the team’s success.

The Jaguars So Far

Lawrence, still only 24 years old, continues to be a beacon of hope for the franchise. Meanwhile, edge rusher Josh Allen stands out as a star and a young leader on the defensive front, having posted 17.5 sacks last season. Both players were recently signed to substantial extensions to secure their future in Jacksonville. With head coach Doug Pederson, a Super Bowl champion, at the helm, and the team having achieved one of the most daring playoff wins just two seasons ago, the foundation for future success is firmly in place.

In June, Lawrence was rewarded with a five-year, $275 million contract. This included $142 million guaranteed at signing. Such a deal brings with it immense expectations, specifically Super Bowl aspirations. However, there are concerns about whether Jacksonville will receive adequate returns on their investment. This is especially true considering Lawrence tied for fourth in interceptions (14) and led quarterbacks in fumbles lost (seven) last season.

As for the team's wide receivers, rookie Brian Thomas Jr was highly regarded before this year's draft. He scored 17 touchdowns last season. His scoring efficiency, with touchdowns on 4.1 percent of his team's pass attempts, was unmatched by any other receiver in his class. Thomas achieved this despite sharing targets with Malik Nabers at LSU. This highlights his potential impact on the Jaguars' offense.

Recall that last season, the Jaguars finished with a 9-8 record but fell short of making the postseason. To rebound and emerge as contenders, they will need standout performances from key players like Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen. Additionally, a handful of players must continue their upward trajectory to help the team reach its full potential.

Here we'll look at the surprising player who could make or break the Jacksonville Jaguars' playoff hopes in the 2024 NFL season.

Travon Walker, EDGE

Being drafted first overall is a dream come true for any NFL prospect. However, it also brings immense pressure and lofty expectations. Multiple Pro Bowl selections, All-Pro designations, and perhaps even a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame are often the benchmarks set for top picks. Using these standards, Travon Walker’s start in the NFL has been somewhat underwhelming.

Selected first overall in 2022, Walker was a dominant force in college. However, his transition to a standup linebacker role in Jacksonville marked him as a developmental project. This is acceptable for mid or late-round picks, but not what one expects from a top overall selection.

Despite this, the Jaguars believed in Walker’s potential and were willing to wait for his development. In his rookie season, Walker showed flashes of his ability. Still, he was largely unremarkable, recording 4.5 sacks and one interception.

In his second year, Walker made significant strides. He tallied 10 sacks, with five of those coming in the last four games of the season. This indicates a late-season surge and growth in his role. This kind of late-season production suggests that the Jaguars' patience might pay off. As such, the best of Walker could be yet to come.

Shift back

In 2024, Walker will return to playing with his hand in the ground under defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen's scheme. This shift back to his college position, where he excelled, could lead to increased productivity. The arrival of defensive tackle Arik Armstead will also play a crucial role. Armstead's presence demands attention from opposing offenses. He can potentially free up Walker to capitalize on more one-on-one opportunities.

Walker’s pressure rate improved by three percentage points in his second year. His ability to finish plays also saw significant improvement. With Allen on the opposite side and the addition of Armstead, Walker should find more opportunities to make impactful plays. The increased maturity and familiarity with the defensive system should also contribute to better performance.

Walker’s trajectory is clearly on the rise. The addition of Armstead to Jacksonville’s defensive line will only aid him and outside linebacker Josh Allen in their quest to disrupt quarterbacks. Armstead’s interior presence will make it difficult for offensive lines to consistently double-team the Jaguars' edge rushers. This would create more favorable matchups for Walker.

Looking Ahead

The AFC South is a division on the upswing, with the Titans, Colts, and Texans all showing signs of improvement. For the Jaguars to secure a playoff spot, their defense needs to step up significantly. At the core of that defense is Travon Walker. If he can make the leap from a promising prospect to a dominant force, the Jaguars will become a formidable opponent for any team in the NFL.

Again, while the spotlight might be on the offense and high-profile acquisitions, it’s the quiet, unassuming Walker who could be the key difference between a good season and a deep playoff run. His development and performance will be crucial in determining whether the Jaguars can rise to the occasion and make a significant impact in the playoffs.