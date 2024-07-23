The Orlando Magic took a jump in the 2023-24 season, as they were the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference at 47-35. The Magic have been busy in NBA free agency to improve their roster and solidify themselves as contenders in the East.

Orlando is building around their young star forward, Paolo Banchero. The 21-year-old averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. The first overall pick in 2022 shot 45.5 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three.

They have a budding star in forward Franz Wagner, paired with quality young role players. The Magic have a great core in place that makes them a potential challenger to teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

With that said, let's give some Magic NBA free agency grades for every signing the team has made.

The home run signing of the offseason for the Magic was landing two-way wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Caldwell-Pope is a great point-of-attack defender and three-point shooter. The 31-year-old has been a pivotal role player for the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers title teams.

Caldwell-Pope appeared in 76 games for the Nuggets, averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from deep. The Magic inked the veteran wing to a three-year $66 million deal with a player option in the third season.

His play style adds more defense and the desperately needed three-point shooting without taking away from their young stars. Caldwell-Pope's championship experience, shooting, and defense will help the Magic take their next step.

Grade: A+

Cory Joseph

A depth addition at guard for the Magic in free agency was Cory Joseph. The 32-year-old signed a two-year $6.7 million with Orlando. Joseph appeared in 26 games for the Golden State Warriors in the 2023-24 season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. He shot 35.9 percent from the floor and 31 percent from downtown.

While Joseph is a solid guard, adding him doesn't make a ton of sense. The Magic already have Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Black as their point guard rotation. Last season, Markelle Fultz was in that rotation, as Black was a rookie. However, with a year of development under his belt, he could be in the rotation in the upcoming season.

With the addition of Joseph, there is now a logjam at the point guard position. Unless Orlando wanted to add a veteran in Joseph to replace leadership in the locker room after Joe Ingles departed, this signing of Joseph doesn't make much sense.

Grade: C+

Goga Bitadze

The Magic re-signed Goga Bitadze, a center who had a solid season. The 25-year-old contributed as a quality backup center and a spot starter. The 25-year-old averaged five points per game, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. He shot an efficient 60.3 percent from the field and was a key traditional backup big for the Magic.

Orlando inked Bitadze on a three-year $25 million deal. This is good value for a quality two-way center that is a great backup and can be a reliable spot starter.

Grade: B+

Gary Harris

The Magic also re-signed Gary Harris, a three-and-d wing. Harris has been a quality role player for Orlando over the past three and a half seasons. The 29-year-old averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game across 54 games. His three-point shooting, at 37.1 percent from that range, gave their roster much-needed spacing.

Harris re-signed a two-year $14 million contract that keeps him with the Magic. The veteran wing will likely move to a full-time bench role next season after the addition of Caldwell-Pope. Harris previously split time between the starting lineup and coming off the bench.

Retaining Harris is great, as he will continue to provide shooting and defense for their rotation.

Grade: A-

Moritz Wagner

Moritz Wagner was one of the most reliable players for the Magic in the 2023-24 season. Wagner played in 80 of the 82 games in a stretch big role. He averaged 10.8 points per game, along with 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He shot a career-high 60.1 percent from the floor and 33 percent from distance.

The 27-year-old has the versatility to play power forward or be a stretch five off the bench. Head coach Jamahl Mosley maximized Wagner's role in the rotation, and he will continue to make an impact for Orlando.

Wagner's two-year $22 million contract includes a team option for next season, giving the Magic flexibility to keep him or open up cap space next offseason. This is a good signing for Orlando, as Wagner will be a key rotational player.

Grade: B+

Jonathan Isaac

Jonathan Isaac had a bounce-back season for the Magic, playing well on both ends of the floor. After many injury-riddled seasons, Isaac played in 58 games, averaging 6.8 points and 4.t rebounds, shooting 51 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from behind the arc.

Isaac is one of the best defensive forwards in the league, contributing 1.2 blocks per contest. He can guard the opposing team's best forwards and opposing centers when asked to.

Isaac inked a four-year $84 million deal to remain with the Magic long-term. The 26-year-old is an All-Defensive caliber player when healthy, but his struggles with injuries have limited his role.

His previous injury concerns should be noted with this new deal. When healthy, Isaac will be the anchor of the Magic's defense. However, if he suffers another big injury, this contract won't be favorable. The Magic were smart to make it a partially guaranteed contract that will only be fully guaranteed each season if he plays in 52 games.

Orlando will benefit from Isaac's return to the roster, but he must remain on the floor.

Grade: B

Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner is the co-star for the Magic alongside Banchero. The 22-year-old forward is coming off a career where he averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He shot 48.2 percent from the floor and 28.1 percent from three.

Wagner signed a five-year $224 million extension to remain with the Magic long-term. The lengthy forward is a good scorer and is a quality defender. Although Wagner is a really good player, giving him a maximum extension is banking on his continued development.

For this contract to be worth it in the long run, Wagner will need to become an All-Star caliber player. If Wagner develops a reliable three-point shot, that will be the next step in his game. Retaining Wagner was needed, but there are concerns about the value of the contract in the long term, especially under the new CBA.

Grade: B

Orlando has had a great offseason, continuing to build around Banchero and Wagner. The addition of Caldwell-Pope will be pivotal, and with the Magic's great free agency period, they are set to be among the top teams in the East.