Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac left Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter as a result of a left leg/knee injury. After backing down Hawks' Jalen Johnson while attempting to drive towards the rim on offense, Isaac's left leg appeared to go out, resulting in an awkward split and the Magic big man clutching at his left knee in pain.
Immediately, there was a lot of concern from the Magic sideline, as Isaac has had trouble remaining healthy through the years due to various injuries. Upon further imagining done on Monday, Orlando received the best news possible, as no significant injuries were shown on the MRI results, the Magic announced. Isaac is now listed as questionable for Tuesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets.
Magic fans and everyone within the walls of this organization can breathe a massive sigh of relief with this injury update, as Isaac being down on the ground clutching at his leg on Sunday was not a good sign whatsoever. Isaac, who missed all of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons as a result of an ACL injury, has dealt with an assortment of injuries through the years. He only played in a total of 11 games during the 2022-23 season due to a hamstring and adductor injury he had surgery on.
So far this season, the 26-year-old forward has played in a total of 40 games, averaging 6.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the floor. Known for his defensive prowess and length, Isaac has helped the Magic obtain a Top 10 defensive rating for the year. Currently 32-26 on the season, the Magic are looking to snap their current three-year playoff skid.
The team will provide further updates on Jonathan Isaac's status throughout the day on Tuesday.