Orlando Magic co-founder Pat Williams has died at the age of 84 years old on Wednesday, according to reports. The NBA's official website reported the cause of death as “complications from viral pneumonia.”

Williams was known for numerous accomplishments in different endeavors, including of course, in the basketball realm. He played a major role in bringing an NBA franchise to Orlando in the late 1980s. In 1985, Williams, then still with the Philadelphia 76ers as the team's general manager, teamed up with Orlando businessman Jim Hewitt to act on Hewitt's idea to have an NBA team in the Florida city.

Years later, the Magic played their inaugural season in the NBA during the 1989-1990 campaign.

“Pat Williams simply brought magic to Orlando,” a statement from Orlando Magic Chairman Dan DeVos and CEO Alex Martins following Williams' death read (h/t NBA.com).

“His accomplishments will always be remembered. Armed with his ever-present optimism and unparalleled energy, he was an incredible visionary who helped transform the world of sports in multiple ways. From bringing the Magic to Orlando, to transforming sports marketing and promotions, he was always ahead of the curve. Pat forever changed the sports landscape in Orlando. He shined a light on what those who called Orlando home already knew – that Central Florida was a fabulous place to live, work and play. We all owe him a debt of gratitude and he will certainly be missed, but never forgotten.”

Before he ventured into the realm of basketball, Williams tried his hand at baseball. He played the sport in college for Wake Forest University as a catcher and even reached the pros when he was inked to a deal by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1962. After two seasons playing for the Miami Marlins in the minors, Williams started a front-office career in baseball, winning a Minor League Executive of the Year by The Sporting News in 1967. Then in 1968, he switched to basketball, becoming the 76ers business manager. He also had an executive stint with the Chicago Bulls.

In 2012, Williams received the John Bunn Award from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Fans, social media react to Magic c0-founder's death

“Was an excellent human being first and also a solid NBA executive. RIP,” said @FidelisLobo.

“Mannnn RIP Pat Williams … I remember when the Magic won the lottery and got Shaq … He was celebrating like crazy,” posted @EmpireJeff_.

“Rip to one of the great ones 🙏” – Mrbobbywitt.

“Drafted Charles Barkley in Philadelphia and Shaquille O’Neal in Orlando. On top of everything, an incredible man. RIP.” – @TimBella.

“Damn. This man brought DR. J to Philadelphia, and we will forever be grateful. RIP Pat.” – @Dave_ABM1

“I still have an old SI with an article about his family. He had a lot of kids, I think both biological and adopted. Seemed like a genuine dude. RIP” – @ajlohnes.

“Nice man. When I went to Sixers games as a kid, Pat would greet the fans as they entered and then left the Spectrum.” – @PhilliezPhan.

“Wow very sad and prayers to Pat and his family he will be missed dearly 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊️🕊️🕊️” – @krs_one3.

“We lost a real one. Thank you for everything, Pat. RIP” – @A_Dorsey86.

“Truly sad news about Pat Williams. I remember when I ate lunch with him before my first season working with the Magic. He grabbed a napkin and wrote down six C’s he said would help prepare me for the future. Thankful that I got to meet him and understand his love for the #Magic,” shared Magic reporter Kendra Douglas.