The Orlando Magic just can’t catch a break on the Jonathan Isaac front. After having played just 11 games this season, the 25-year-old suffered yet another injury. It has now been revealed that this has turned out to be a worst-case scenario for both the Magic and Isaac, with their prized forward being forced to undergo surgery to address a torn right adductor.

At this point, it has been confirmed that Jonathan Isaac’s season is over. This is after the 6-foot-11 power forward had to go under the knife to repair an adductor injury. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news:

“ESPN Sources: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac underwent season-ending surgery today to repair a torn left adductor muscle. Brutal setback for Isaac, 25, who played only 11 games this season after missing two years with a torn ACL. An MRI revealed the adductor injury on Wednesday,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

Jonathan Isaac underwent season-ending surgery today to repair a torn left adductor muscle, per @wojespn. The Orlando Magic forward played 11 games this season after missing the last 2 years with a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/9wm3CyQ6fP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 3, 2023

Isaac has been out of action for the Magic’s last three games. It was initially believed that he was dealing with a groin strain and that the injury was a day-to-day thing. As it turns out, the problem was much bigger than anticipated, and Isaac has now been forced to undergo surgery yet again.

Jonathan Isaac, who has played a grand total of 11 games over the last three seasons for Orlando, does not have a timetable to return as of yet. Magic fans are just hoping that he’ll be ready to go when the 2023-24 season starts.

In 11 appearances this season, Isaac’s campaign ends with averages of 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 11.3 minutes per contest.