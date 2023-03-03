The Orlando Magic just can’t catch a break on the Jonathan Isaac front. After having played just 11 games this season, the 25-year-old suffered yet another injury. It has now been revealed that this has turned out to be a worst-case scenario for both the Magic and Isaac, with their prized forward being forced to undergo surgery to address a torn right adductor.

At this point, it has been confirmed that Jonathan Isaac’s season is over. This is after the 6-foot-11 power forward had to go under the knife to repair an adductor injury. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first broke the news:

“ESPN Sources: Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac underwent season-ending surgery today to repair a torn left adductor muscle. Brutal setback for Isaac, 25, who played only 11 games this season after missing two years with a torn ACL. An MRI revealed the adductor injury on Wednesday,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

Isaac has been out of action for the Magic’s last three games. It was initially believed that he was dealing with a groin strain and that the injury was a day-to-day thing. As it turns out, the problem was much bigger than anticipated, and Isaac has now been forced to undergo surgery yet again.

Jonathan Isaac, who has played a grand total of 11 games over the last three seasons for Orlando, does not have a timetable to return as of yet. Magic fans are just hoping that he’ll be ready to go when the 2023-24 season starts.

In 11 appearances this season, Isaac’s campaign ends with averages of 5.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 11.3 minutes per contest.