ESPN NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins released his top five under-25 players list on Wednesday, and Orlando Magic fans won't be pleased.
Magic big man Paolo Banchero is nowhere to be found on Perkins' list:
Perkins named Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson to his list.
Magic fans will certainly point to the fact that Morant is out for the season, and Williamson misses games with worrying frequency. But beyond that Banchero has a case to be made on just the merits of his play.
The Magic big man was an NBA All-Star this season, which Wembanyama, Morant, and Williamson were not. The 21-year-old Banchero is averaging 22.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field and 36 percent from the free throw line. Perhaps most impressively, Banchero has led the Magic to a 33-26 record so far this season, good for seventh place in the NBA Eastern Conference standings after years of futility.
Late last week, Banchero stunned the Pistons with a game-winning three-point play to send the Magic home with a 112-109 win.
After the game, Banchero, who had been battling illness, was emotional speaking about the moment:
“I been feeling terrible past couple days, just battling being sick… for my teammates and coaches to have confidence in me reassuring me telling me I was gonna be good”
Banchero and the Magic take on the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.