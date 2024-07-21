The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is one of the most buzzing events of the season. The competition features multiple stars including Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins shared an interesting guarantee before the game.

Will Perkins' WNBA All-Star Game predictions come true?

Perkins gave his betting picks on stars who would put up stout numbers during the game:

“I’m taking Angel Reese and A’ja Wilson each to record a double-double in tonight’s All-Star game. 🔥 Who’s riding with Perk?!” Perkins posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Angel Reese and A'ja Wilson's first halves of the 2024 WNBA season make Kendrick Perkins' All-Star Game predictions believable.

Reese broke Candace Parker's WNBA record for most consecutive double-doubles in league history, massing 15 in a row. Through 23 games, the Sky rookie averages 13.5 points and 12.0 rebounds (first in the league) per game. Reese looks to continue her impact on Chicago as an interior threat. Although, a lot of her inspiration has been drawn from A'ja Wilson. Reese has led the Sky to an eighth-place league standing through the first part of the season.

Wilson is making another run at the WNBA MVP award during the 2023-24 season. As a versatile two-way double-double machine, Wilson averages 27.2 points (first in the league), 11.2 rebounds (second), 2.8 blocks (first), and 1.8 steals (fourth). The seventh-year forward looks to lead the Aces to the third straight championship in 2024. Such a feat that has never been done and would be truly impressive. She has the Aces ranked fourth in the league standings.

The 2024 WNBA All-Star might break the viewership record, given the caliber of stars participating, In addition to the veterans, rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are sure to draw more eyes. It will be interesting to see how the festivities play out during this exciting time.

Will Reese and A'ja Wilson fulfill Kendrick Perkins' predictions? Only time will tell.