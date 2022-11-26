Published November 26, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz could reportedly make his season debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Khobi Price. The contest will be a revenge game of sorts for Fultz, who is a former 76er, if he does end up playing.

Markelle Fultz was once considered one of the NBA’s brightest young stars. And he still could reach his potential given the fact that he is still just 24-years old. However, his career has been defined by injuries. Fultz has played more than 19 games only once, which came when he played in 72 games during the 2019-2020 campaign.

Markelle Fultz played in Philadelphia with the Sixers during the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 seasons. But he tallied just 33 total games played for the 76ers. His first season in Orlando, the aforementioned 2019-2020 season, saw him post a decent performance. But he did not live up to the hype that was attached to him in college.

Nevertheless, Markelle Fultz could become an important piece to the Magic’s future if he manages to stay healthy moving forward.

Injuries have been a major problem for Orlando this season. However, the Magic are slowly getting healthy. They recently received good news on Paolo Banchero, who returned on Friday for Orlando. And if Markelle Fultz is able to return on Sunday, they will have a chance to upset the injury-plagued 76ers.

Orlando will likely limit Fultz upon his initial return. They don’t want to risk potential injury re-aggravation. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Fultz and the Magic moving forward.