Published November 24, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero is poised to return to the team on Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers after what was seemingly a long recovery from an ankle injury.

Banchero has been Orlando’s top player, so it’s no surprise why several fans feel it has been so long since he played a game for the team. He has actually missed seven straight games now after spraining his left ankle against the Houston Rockets early this November.

However, as mentioned, the wait is about to end as Banchero wasn’t on the team’s injury report against the Sixers. That means he is available to suit up when Doc Rivers’ men visit Amway Center.

For what it’s worth, there were early indications of Paolo Banchero’s imminent return. He participated during the Magic’s practice on Wednesday, noting that he is “feeling good.”

“It was good just to get back. It’s been a while, a lot of observing. I’m just happy to be out there. I’ve just got to be patient. It’s my first time dealing with injuries,” Banchero said recently in his return to practice. “At first, I wanted to rush as quickly as possible trying to get back. I realized that wasn’t doing any good for me. I’m trying to learn to be patient and continue to be patient and listen to myself.”

Paolo Banchero was averaging 23.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game before his injury hiatus. He was also shooting 46.1 percent from the field, all while making various kinds of history in the process.

With that said, there are certainly high hopes in his return. The Magic are 3-4 without him, and so many expect them to improve even more with the 2022 no. 1 pick back in the fold.