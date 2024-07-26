NBA 2K25 Ratings are starting to release, and Ronnie 2K met with 76ers' Jared McCain, among other rookies, to show them their ratings. McCain was drafted 16th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, and will look to help the Sixers make some waves in the coming years. So, what is Jared McCain's NBA 2K25 rating? Let's find out!

Jared McCain Reacts to 70 OVR NBA 2K25 Rating

At launch, Jared McCain's NBA 2K25 Rating is 70. When asked what he thought it would be, McCain predicted he'd get a rating between 68-70. Ronnie 2K pulled out the rating card and it turned out McCain was right. In his reaction, McCain was ecstatic, saying “Hey, that's not too bad”.

Indeed it isn't. Other than Victor Wembanyama's record-shattering rookie rating in NBA 2K24, most players drafted in the first round typically start with a rating in the 70s. McCain is no exception, but he'll look to improve that number throughout his career.

Like many other sports games, NBA 2K25 will update its rosters over the course of the year. If McCain plays well, his OVR rating will surely increase. However, if he sees limited playing time and doesn't live up to the hype, his rating could drop. And no amount of Tik-Tok dances or colored nail patterns will help him then.

Jokes aside, McCain is a solid young player with a lot of potential. At Duke, he made the ACC rookie team in his only year playing College Ball. At 20 years old, he has so much time to develop into the player the Sixers want him to be.

And the 76ers need some more young talent, especially after signing Paul George in the offseason. Philly has a knack for signing veterans in recent years and it hasn't really panned out. Meanwhile, they have some amazing young players in the form of Tyrese Maxey and hopefully McCain, who could make an impact sooner rather than later. Philadelphia hasn't won a Championship since 1983.

Aside from Maxey, Philly has also had difficulty in drafting high-quality first round talent. Between Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, and Jahlil Okafor, there are too many names that cause Sixers fans to shudder. Hopefully McCain can sets those worries aside and makes a big contribution to the team.

Overall, that's everything we know about Jared McCain's rating in NBA 2K25 so far. If you're looking for more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes for more content. Furthermore, Season 8 is still underway if you're looking to earn MyTEAM and MyCAREER rewards. Lastly, make sure to take a look at the NBA 2K25 Cover Athletes.

Lastly, for more gaming and NBA news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.