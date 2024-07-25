The NBA is a business, so many players approach their time in the league like a job. The NBA is also an entertainment business, meaning the Association is far from a regular nine-to-five company. Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain is determined to find a balance between the work and play aspects of the league, and he could do it through TikTok.

McCain, who was the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, already has over 3 million followers on TikTok thanks to his dances and other viral videos. The 20-year-old even said that he hopes to include All-Star teammates Paul George and Tyrese Maxey in his content, during an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints.

“If I could one day get Tyrese Maxey or Paul George in a TikTok that'd be amazing, but I'm not gonna force it in their faces by any means,” he stated. “Hopefully, I can get them in one after a big win or something.”

The former Duke Blue Devil has received some online backlash for his videos, as disgruntled viewers might think he's not taking on-court activities seriously enough while producing TikToks. McCain has heard it all before though, and he's not letting that stop him from doing what he loves in his inaugural NBA season.

“Being on social media, you get a ton of hate, especially now being in the NBA,” he revealed. “You know, you have one bad game, they're gonna blast it everywhere. So I think when I do dances and stuff, obviously, people don't like it as much, especially because I'm in the NBA, and they want the NBA to be very serious. Sometimes I don't understand that. Like, they want us to be super serious all the time like we can't have fun.”

While the California native enjoys being on camera, he's still dedicated to putting it all out there on the court. In Summer League play, the Sixers guard averaged 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists through five games.

“I'm gonna show up and have fun,” he said. “You can have fun off the court and still work hard and make it to the NBA. So I'm just trying to change that narrative that you have to be so serious at all times … I'm always gonna find a way to be myself.”

Why Jared McCain is excited to play with Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid

The Duke standout is used to being one of the premier guys on his former squads, yet that might not be the case with the star-studded Sixers.

George, Maxey, and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid were all All-Stars last season, giving Philadelphia one of the most talented rosters in the Eastern Conference. McCain feels fortunate to go from a basketball school like Duke to a contender like the 76ers:

“It's insane. I mean, to think about playing with superstars in the league. Great vets who I can ask questions, and get help from. I'm just grateful for the opportunity I have to be on a winning team.”

Last season, Philadelphia went 47-35 under head coach Nick Nurse. Embiid's injuries derailed the regular season and when it was finally time for the playoffs, the Sixers crashed out of the first round after falling to the New York Knicks in six games.

Ahead of the 2024-25 season, expectations are much higher in the City of Brotherly Love. The 76ers scored a major free agent signing with George and added depth pieces like sharp-shooter Eric Gordon, center Andre Drummond, and forward Caleb Martin.

With all of Philly's stars and experienced role players, it might be difficult for McCain to have an immediate impact. However, he's confident that being part of a winning team will allow him to grow as a player.

“I think it's hard when you're coming into the NBA sometimes, the higher draft picks go to a worse team,” he told ClutchPoints. “But now I'm going to a winning situation, a passionate fan base. So, I'm just happy to be in this position because I feel like winning is something I always love to do. And I think it will help me develop faster as well.”

No matter what McCain's first season looks like, he's going to do it his way and have fun while working hard. As long as he gets the Sixers closer to ending their title drought, which now spans over four decades, the passionate fans of Philadelphia should embrace him no matter what.