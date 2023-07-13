It's safe to say that Nazem Kadri's first year with the Calgary Flames was not a sweet one. After winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in the 2021-22 NHL season, Kadri signed a seven-year deal with the Flames, who were coming off a 50-win campaign. The expectation was high for Kadri and the Flames to at least have a deep run in the playoffs.

As it turned out, Calgary did not even make it to the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, finishing with just 93 points off a 36-27-17 record.

That being said, Nazem Kadri is still high on the chances of the Flames making loud noises in the coming 2023-24 campaign, even using his experience playing in the high-pressure environment of Toronto as a reason for why he will just be fine despite a letdown introductory year in Alberta.

“I played in Toronto for 10 years so I can shrug things off pretty easily,” Kadri said during a recent appearance on Sportsnet's FLAMES TALK.

After racking up 87 points in his final season with the Avs, Nazem Kadri managed to record only 56 with the Flames, scoring 24 goals and dishing out 32 assists in 82 games played. It's the first time he played 82 games in the regular season since his eighth year with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kadri played for the Maple Leafs from 2009 to 2019 when he was traded by Toronto to Colorado.

Nazem Kadri and the Flames will usher in a new chapter in Calgary hockey with Daryl Sutter no longer the team's head coach and with a new general manager. Sutter is succeded by Ryan Huska, who is assured of Kadri's full support and will have the challenge of getting the Flames back on track.

“When I look at a guy like Huska, first and foremost, he cares about winning. He’s a really competitive guy. In talking to him several times over the last few months, I have a really good idea of how he wants us to play and what he expects out of us. He’s a guy that communicates well, too, and I think that’s going to be great for our team” Kadri said (h/t Colton Pankiw of the Daily Hive).