The Toronto Maple Leafs once again failed to win the Stanley Cup this past season. Toronto has made it out of the first round of the playoffs just once since 2004. In 2024, it was another loss to the Boston Bruins in the first round. And finally, the Maple Leafs made some changes around the organization.

Trade rumors around forward Mitch Marner did not lead to a deal. However, changes were still made. Notably, the Maple Leafs parted ways with Sheldon Keefe after their first-round series loss. In his place, Toronto hired Craig Berube as their next head coach. Berube most recently coached the St. Louis Blues and won a Stanley Cup with them in 2019.

The Maple Leafs added talent in NHL Free Agency this summer. Whether their moves are enough to get them over the hump remains to be seen. In saying this, Toronto fans won't have to wait long to see their team on the ice in meaningful games. Here is a complete Maple Leafs season preview, including projected roster and a look at the team's chances of making the playoffs.

A look at the projected Maple Leafs roster

The Maple Leafs have an incredibly strong roster, especially up front. Newly named captain Auston Matthews is the star of this team and one of the best goal-scorers in the NHL. William Nylander, Mitch Marner, and John Tavares are the other forwards who make up the team's “core four.”

On the back end, the Maple Leafs have some intriguing names. Morgan Rielly may be the best defenseman on the team. However, there are two notable additions to this group. Chris Tanev came over through a trade with the Dallas Stars over the summer. Meanwhile, Oliver Ekman-Larsson signed a four-year contract after winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

In goal, Toronto is likely to carry only two netminders. Joseph Woll returns to the team for his fourth NHL season. Behind him is veteran journeyman puck-stopper Anthony Stolarz. Stolarz is coming off a career season with the Panthers and won the Stanley Cup with Ekman-Larsson in Florida. Here is a complete look at the projected Maple Leafs roster:

Forwards – Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, Matthew Knies, William Nylander, Calle Jarnkrok, Max Domi, John Tavares, Nick Robertson, Bobby McMann, Pontus Holmberg, Connor Dewar, Ryan Reaves, David Kampf

Defensemen – Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe, Simon Benoit, Timothy Liljegren, Connor Timmins, Jani Hakanpaa

Goalies – Joseph Woll, Anthony Stolarz

Toronto's season outlook

There are certainly a few interesting matchups to look for on the Maple Leafs schedule. Toronto opens its season on the road against the Montreal Canadiens on October 9. And their home opener takes place on October 12 against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On October 26, Toronto begins a stretch of four road games within their next five contests. This first contest takes place in Boston against the Bruins. It marks the first time the Maple Leafs face Boston since their first-round series ended in overtime heartbreak.

On November 27, the Maple Leafs head south for a high-profile matchup. Toronto plays its first game against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers that night. These teams met in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, a series won by Florida in five games.

Toronto finishes the season with eight straight matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. Six of these final eight opponents are against Atlantic Division rivals, as well, which bodes well if the team has to fight for divisional seeding. The Maple Leafs finish their regular season with a matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on April 17, 2025.

What the Maple Leafs' playoff picture looks like

The Maple Leafs certainly made some changes over the offseason. As a result, it's a bit difficult to gauge where this team can go. Toronto's core remains intact. However, the depth around them is a bit different. And, of course, the team has a new bench boss calling the shots.

Overall, Toronto is still a firm playoff contender. Auston Matthews remains one of the best goal scorers in the league. The other offensive weapons on this team can provide supporting offense, as well. Goaltending and defense is still a question mark, but it shouldn't be a hindrance. Barring a miracle, the Maple Leafs will contend for an Atlantic Division playoff spot.

In saying this, the Maple Leafs are not a Stanley Cup contender just yet. They have the pieces to make a deep run. There is no questioning the talent on the roster. However, they still don't match up favorably with other teams such as the Florida Panthers or New York Rangers. While they should make the playoffs, a Stanley Cup likely won't come this year.