The Toronto Maple Leafs fell short of the Stanley Cup once again in 2024. Their loss to the Boston Bruins marked another season in which Toronto failed to make a deep playoff run. This summer, the Maple Leafs hired a new head coach to try and change the culture. However, they have made another massive decision, this time involving Auston Matthews.

The Maple Leafs are expected to name Matthews as the new captain on Wednesday, according to TSN's Darren Dreger. This move takes the “C” off veteran center John Tavares. However, Dreger notes that Tavares is fully in support of the move from Toronto GM Brad Treliving.

This is a developing story.