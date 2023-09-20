Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Matt Murray said that goalie Matt Murray will need a significant surgery, and it will happen in the next week, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

More details regarding Matt Murray's surgery will be provided at a later date due to privacy reasons, according to Johnston. The Maple Leafs have one of the most talented teams in the league, but the goalie situation has been up in the air over the last few years.

Murray started 26 games for the Maple Leafs last year, he would have been in contention to have a similar role with the team this year. The Maple Leafs added Martin Jones, they also have Ilya Samsonov and Joseph Woll, who have gotten some playing time at the NHL level.

It will be intriguing to see how the Maple Leafs handle the goalie situation, and what Murray's expected timeline for recovery will be after he gets his surgery.

Murray spend the first five seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and helped them win two Stanley Cups. He spent two seasons with the Ottawa Senators before coming to Toronto last season.

Ilya Samsonov started his career with the Washington Capitals, then came to Toronto last season as well.

Martin Jones spent the first two years of his career with the Los Angeles Kings, then was with the San Jose Sharks for six seasons before spending a year each with the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken.

The Maple Leafs hope to have a reliable goalie situation that helps them contend this year.