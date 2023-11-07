Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews opens up about his celebration during Monday's thrilling win against the Lightning.

Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs finally put a stop to their bleeding in dramatic fashion on Monday, as they completed a come-from-behind 6-5 overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at home.

The victory ended Toronto's four-game winless streak and it may also be remembered most for the hyped gesture to the crowd of Matthews when he scored his second goal of the night in the second frame.

“I didn't want them to go to sleep quite yet,” Matthews said when asked about his celebration, per TSN.

The Maple Leafs looked as though they were already starting to circle down the drain as early as the first period when they fell behind by as many as three goals. But Matthews was not ready to call it a night, putting the team on his back and scoring two goals in the following period to cut the Lightning's lead down to one.

Calle Jarnkrok tied it all up at 4-4 with a goal less than two minutes into the third frame before Mitchell Marner put the Maple Leafs in front just seconds after. Brandon Hagel tied the game with a goal late in regulation, but Jarnkrok made sure Toronto fans would go home happy by scoring the game-winning goal in overtime.

Toronto's comeback likely would not have happened without the spark provided by Matthews, who now has 13 goals to go with five sits in 12 games so far in the 2023-24 NHL regular season.

The Maple Leafs will take a rest on Tuesday before resuming action on Wednesday when they host the Ottawa Senators.