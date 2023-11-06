The Maple Leafs look to break their losing streak as we continue our NHL odd series with a Lightning-Maple Leafs prediction and pick.

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to break their losing streak as they face the Tamps Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odd series with a Lightning-Maple Leafs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Lightning are 5-3-3 on the year. They just broke a two-game skid in which they first lost in overtime to the Kraken and then fell to the Blue Jackets. Last time out, it was a strong second period that got them the win. After being tied in the first period, Braden Point would score two of his three total goals for the game in the second, while the Lightning would score three in the second and have a 4-1 lead going into the third. In the third, the Senators tried to make it close, but the Lightning would win 6-4.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are now 5-4-2 on the season. After starting the season strong, going 5-2, they have since gone 0-2-2 in their last four games. It started with an overtime loss to the Predators, followed by a 4-1 loss to the Kings. The Bruins game went to overtime but there was another loss in overtime. Last time out was a close battle with the Sabres. They had a 1-0 lead just eight minutes into the game, but the Sabres would have the lead going into the third period. Auston Matthews would score twice in the third to complete his hat trick, but two late goals by Alex Tuch would give the Sabres the 6-4 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Maple Leafs Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +128

Toronto Maple Leafs: -154

Over: 6.5 (-124)

Under: 6.5 (+102)

How to Watch Lightning vs. Maple Leafs

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lightning Will Win

It has been a multi-line attack for the Lightning that is helping them win. The top three points scorers this year all sit on three different lines for Tampa Bay. Leading the way is Nikita Kucherov, who sits on the top line. He has scored seven goals this year with nine assists to lead the team in both goals and total points. He has also been solid on the power play, with three goals and four assists so far this year. On the second line is Brayden Point, who has five goals and nine assists this year. Like Kucherov, he has been solid on the power play as well. He has scored twice and has four assists when man-up this year.

Rounding the top point scorers out is Steven Stamkos. Stamkos comes into the game with four goals and seven assists, sitting with 11 points in just nine games after missing two this year. He has a goal and five assists on the power play as well. Joining him with 11 points is defenseman Victor Hedman. Hedman comes into the game with two goals and is tied for the team lead in assists with nine of them. Nicholas Paul has been great this year. He has given goals on the season, with three of them coming on the power play.

The power play has been solid this year for the lighting. They are third in the NHL in conversion percentage, converting on 30.6 percent of their power play chances this year. The Lightning has scored 11 times on the power play this year. In gamers in which they have scored when man up, they are 5-1-2. When thye have not, they are 0-2-1. The Lighting has also been solid on the penalty kill. They sit seventh on the penalty kill this year, with an 86.7 percent kill percentage. After killing 15 straight man-down chances in six games, they have not been as good as of late. In the last three games, they have allowed three man-down goals in 11 chances.

Jonas Johansson is expected to be in goal today for the Lightning. He is 5-1-3 on the year with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. Last time out was not his best game, but he still got the win. Johansson allowed four goals on 28 shots in the game but took the win. Still, he is tied for the NHL lead with two shutouts already this year.

Why The Maple Leafs Will Win

Like the Lightning, the Mape Leafs get scoring from multiple lines. It starts on the top line with Auton Matthews and Mitchell Marner. Matthews leads the team with 11 goals this season and four assists, which tied him for the team lead. He has four power-play goals this year and an assist. Still, most of his goals come in bunches. Nine of his goals have come in three hat tricks. Joining him on the top line is Mitchell Marner. Marner has four goals this year with nine assists on the season.

On the second line are William Nylander and John Tavares. Nylander has six goals and nine assists this year, while also being great on the power play. Nylander has two goals and four assists on the power play this year. Travares comes into the game with five goals and seven assists this year. He has a goal and three assists on the power play.

On the power play, Toronto ranks fifth in the NHL, sitting with a 28.9 conversion rate. They have scored on the power play in five of the last six games, but that is not translating into wins right now for Toronto.

Joseph Woll is expected to start in goal today. He is 3-3-0 with a 2.43 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage this year. HE has struggled in his last two outings though, with nine goals on 67 shots in the last two games. If it is not him, it will be Ilya Samsonov, who is 2-1-2 with a 3.56 goal-against average this year with a .871 save percentage.

Final Lightning-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

The Lightning are scoring over 3.64 goals per game this year, while the Maple Leafs are giving up 3.27 goals per game this year. The issue has been goaltending for the Maple Leafs this year. Toronto has allowed over 40 shots in the last two games this year. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay can get a ton of shots off. They do in this game to get the win.

Final Lightning-Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Lightning ML (+126)