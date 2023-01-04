By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t yet reached their playoff aspirations since Auston Matthews arrived, but he’s sure made his mark. And on Tuesday evening, the center reached an epic feat. He became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 500 points, taking only 445 games, 40 less than both Mats Sundin and Rick Vaive. Via SN Stats:

Auston Matthews Fastest player in Maple Leafs history to 500 points pic.twitter.com/2O7c62GNBX — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) January 4, 2023

The reigning Hart Trophy winner scored once and tallied an assist in a 6-5 shootout loss to the St. Louis Blues. He’s now got 29 goals and 25 assists in the 2022-23 campaign in 38 outings. Toronto is in the midst of a very solid season, sitting at 23-8-7, which is good for second place in the Atlantic Division.

Auston Matthews is just behind William Nylander for the team-high in goals. The Scottsdale, Arizona native broke onto the scene in 2016-17 and immediately made an impact for the Leafs, netting 40 times in his rookie year. Since then, he’s scored at least 34 goals each and every year, including a career-best 60 last season.

Moving ahead two legends like Sundin and Vaive is certainly special. However, Matthews has yet to take Toronto to the Promised Land. They’ve bowed out in the first round of every postseason appearance since the 25-year-old landed in Ontario. Perhaps that’ll change this time around.

Aside from the franchise record, Matthews is also the fourth-youngest active NHL player to reach 500 points, sitting behind just Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin, and Connor McDavid. Mitch Marner is on the brink of reaching the same milestone, compiling 498 points in 465 career games with the Leafs. Needless to say, there is some serious talent on this roster.