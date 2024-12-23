The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Winnipeg Jets on Monday afternoon in their final game before the holiday break. While Toronto is near the top of the Atlantic Division, they are struggling to stay healthy. Anthony Stolarz is on injured reserve and star forward Auston Matthews has been in and out of the Maple Leafs' lineup. Matthews will not play on Monday afternoon.

“TOR coach Craig Berube said Auston Matthews will not play this afternoon,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported.

Matthews also missed Saturday's loss to the New York Islanders after re-aggravating an undisclosed injury. That same injury kept him out nine games in November. While they lost on Saturday, the Maple Leafs did win seven of the first nine games without Matthews.

The NHL hits the holiday break after Monday's games, with no action on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. The Maple Leafs also have Boxing Day off, returning from the break on Friday for a game in Detroit. So if he plays against the Red Wings, Matthews will have six days off while only missing two games.

The Maple Leafs have the luxury of taking Matthews' recovery slow. If he is just slightly off, there is no reason to play him at this point in the season.

The Maple Leafs need Auston Matthews during the playoffs

The Maple Leafs have struggled in the playoffs since long before Auston Matthews showed up in 2016. They have only won one playoff series with him and have not been to the Stanley Cup Final since 1967. Matthews is still one of the great goal-scorers in the league even with his playoff struggles. The Maple Leafs need Matthews in April way more than they need him in December.

Because of the NHL standings system, being in the playoffs at New Year's usually means you will be in the playoffs in April. The Maple Leafs are firmly in the playoffs and according to Moneypuck, have a 93.6% chance of making the playoffs. It does not mean the Leafs should not play for postseason seeding down the stretch.

The Maple Leafs also have a great supporting cast around Matthews that can survive his absence. They proved it back in November by winning those games to get into this position. But last year when he missed a game against the Bruins in the postseason, they had no chance. When Toronto plays Winnipeg on Monday, don't expect to see number 34 in the lineup.