The Toronto Maple Leafs were dealt a significant blow on the injury front, as goaltender Anthony Stolarz was initially placed on Injured Reserve, meaning he had to miss at least four games.

On the surface, that's not so bad. But the latest update on Stolarz's health isn't good. He will be undergoing a procedure in New York to remove what was described as a “pebble” in his leg, and he's expected to miss at least the next month of action.

According to general manager Brad Treliving, the Leafs waited a few days to see if the issue would correct itself, but it didn't, via The New York Times.

“It’s in the wrong spot,” Treliving said. “We waited for a few days to see if it would move. But it doesn’t allow him to get full range of motion, so it’s gotta be removed.”

“This isn’t related to any previous injury,” Treliving said. “It’s not a recurrence.”

“We found what the issue is and now can get it addressed. We’re glad it’s not something where there’s structural damage or you have to do something else. He’s feeling good that the issue’s been identified and we’re gonna get it addressed.”

Joseph Woll started Toronto's game on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings, while Dennis Hildeby, recalled from the American Hockey League affiliate Toronto Marlies, started on Sunday against the Buffalo Sabres.

Anthony Stolarz is in his first season with the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs signed Stolarz to a two-year, $5 million deal during the offseason after he had just won the Stanley Cup as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky with the Florida Panthers, and has impressed with a 9-5-2 record, a 2.15 goals-against-average, and .928 save percentage with one shutout.

Originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers with the 45th pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, Stolarz has also played for the Anaheim Ducks in addition to the Panthers and Flyers. He's also represented the United States on the international stage.